An article recently published by freemannewsug.com accuses the organization of financial misconduct, claiming that investigations are underway in both Uganda and the United States.

It cites a court case allegedly filed in Uganda’s High Court under reference number MC-14-2025. However, Pilgrim Africa has strongly denied these claims.

“To the best of our knowledge, there is no case or investigation,” a spokesperson said. “We continue to work transparently and in good faith with all of our partners in Uganda and abroad.”

The website behind the accusations is reportedly linked to a journalist known to have close ties with some Politician vying for the Chairperson for Eastern Uganda who is now facing a challenge in the upcoming election from Calvin Echodu, who is known to be affiliated with Pilgrim Africa.

This connection has fueled speculation that the article is part of a calculated effort to damage Echodu’s reputation by attacking those associated with him.

Political observers see this as part of a larger, troubling trend. “This isn’t just an attack on Pilgrim Africa or Calvin Echodu—it’s an attack on the democratic process,” said one analyst. “Weaponizing false information to gain political advantage sets a dangerous precedent.”

Pilgrim Africa has maintained a clean track record for years, earning respect both locally and internationally for its work in education, healthcare, and agricultural development. Until now, it has never been linked to any scandal.

No evidence has been publicly presented to support the allegations. There are no official court documents or confirmed investigations. Meanwhile, the organization continues its programs uninterrupted, remaining focused on its mission despite the growing political noise.

As the battle for leadership within the NRM escalates, the dragging of nonpartisan institutions into political disputes raises serious questions about the tactics being employed—and how far some are willing to go to hold onto power.