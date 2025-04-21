In a swift response to circulating rumors on social media, Owek Alex Luganda, one of the lawyers representing Kawempe North MP Hon Erias Luyimbazi Nalukola, has vehemently denied claims that he has distanced himself from the case.

The rumors suggested that Ahamark Advocates, a respected law firm in Uganda, had warned Nalukola against claiming they were part of his defense team.

The controversy arose after an online news outlet quoted Luganda as saying, “…we were shocked to see our firm’s name circulating online… claiming we are representing counsel Nalukola, this is false and misleading…”.

Luganda allegedly gave Nalukola a 72-hour ultimatum to issue a public apology or face legal action.

However, when contacted by Watchdog Uganda, Luganda, dismissed the report as “crap.”

He confirmed that Ahamark Advocates is indeed part of Nalukola’s defense team and is preparing to respond to the petition filed by Farida Nambi Kigongo, the NRM candidate who lost the by-election.

Luganda described the petition as “frivolous, legally impotent, and academically non-starter” and predicted that it would fail, just like the petition in the Kawempe North by-election.

“…I promise them that just like what happened in the Kawempe North bye-election, this petition shall also end in premium tears for NRM…,” Luganda said.

The petition, filed by Farida Nambi Kigongo through her law firm Messrs Crane Associated Advocates, accuses Nalukola of numerous election malpractices, including holding campaigns at polling stations, distributing money, and displaying campaign posters on voting day.

Kigongo also alleges that the Electoral Commission, led by Justice Simon Byabakama, failed to comply with the Parliamentary Elections Act, affecting the outcome of the election.

In her sworn affidavit, Faridah Nambi Kigongo also accuses the Justice Simon Byabakama-led electoral body of non-compliance with the provisions of the Parliamentary Elections Act.

She contends that there was failure to conduct the election in accordance with the provisions laid down in the Act and that the failure and non-compliance affected the result of the election in a substantial manner.

She also prays that court orders the prosecution of Hon Nalukola and his agents for the offences committed in the election of the MP for Kawempe and that the MP who has already started minting millions of monies should pay her costs and damages.

Nalukola’s defense team, comprising multiple law firms, is gearing up to challenge the petition, which is expected to drag on for months.

Political analysts believe the outcome of this case will shape the campaigning and voting trend in Kampala and the central region, where the NRM and President Yoweri Museveni performed poorly in the 2021 general elections.

The by-election was held on March 13, 2025, to fill the seat left vacant by the late Hon Mohammed Ssegirinya, who passed away on January 9, 2025.

Other candidates who participated in the election included Stanley Edward Engena Maitum, son of the late President Milton Obote, who garnered 23 votes; Henry Mubiru Kasacca with 100 votes; Muhammed Luwemba Lwassa with 241 votes; Sadat Mukibi with 243 votes; Murerwa Hanifa Karadi with 389 votes; Ismail Musiitwa with 39 votes; Mohamoud Mutazindwa with 188 votes; and Moses Nsereko, a comedian-like candidate, with 32 votes.

As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the courts will uphold the election of Nalukola or order a fresh election.

Nalukola’s defense team, comprising multiple law firms, is gearing up to challenge the 18-page petition. The court is yet to receive a response from Nalukola’s defense team, after which the file will be allocated and a date set to begin hearing what is likely to be a politically charged case.

With the 2026 general elections on the horizon, pundits think that both the opposition and the ruling NRM party will take valuable lessons from this by-election and petition, which will likely inform their strategies in the upcoming polls.