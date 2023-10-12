President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday met a delegation of investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During a meeting held at Speke Resort Hotel, Munyonyo, the two parties discussed possible business opportunities.

The UAE delegation was led by His Excellency, Rashed Abdulkarim AlBlooshi, the Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The President welcomed the investors to Uganda and encouraged them to invest in the country as he assured them of a peaceful and conducive environment to do business.

“Uganda has everything, there is nothing on earth which we do not have here; the minerals, the foods, fruits, among others. The country is very peaceful because we built a strong system and we have this huge market of Africa even before we go to other parts of the world, so it is a win-win situation for UAE and Uganda,” President Museveni mentioned.

“For us here, we have our advantages, our forests have medicines and foods which most people in other parts of the world do not know exist. Originally, we were using these medicines in the traditional way but our children who studied science have now transformed them,” he further assured the delegation.

The President expounded that during the COVID 19 pandemic, Ugandan scientists were able to use the traditional herbs for Antiviral drugs which saved a lot of people’s lives, citing it as one of the reasons why the country did not lose many citizens.

“It is only that the government has got a lot of work because we are the ones who support the scientists with the money. These scientists have knowledge, but they don’t have money,” he added.

President Museveni also urged the private sector to partner with the scientists in promoting research and innovations for increased economic growth.

H.E Rashed assured the President that they are ready to invest and work with Uganda for the good of both countries.

“That is our objective, Your Excellency, we are concentrating on the agriculture, pharmaceutical sector and healthcare. We are committed to invest in these sectors. We are also glad to be here and hope that we continue working together for the betterment of both Uganda and UAE.”

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Investment and Privatisation, Hon. Evelyn Anite.