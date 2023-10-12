BY NELLY OTTO

LIRA

THE old popular phrase or adage “What Goes Around Comes Around” attributed to an American writer Eddie Stone in his book titled, ‘Donald Writes No More’, first published in 1974 is making a lot of sense in the political arena in Lira City.

This simply means you do something bad, consciously or otherwise, it will hit you ten times worse, do good it will come back a hundred times. In the political context one should speak guardedly to avoid issues with opponents, real or perceived.

It’s no longer news that the Oyam South MP Betty Amongi and her Lira City colleague Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero are already in the political battlefield, the epicenter being Lira City.

Like Chinese long-serving politician Mao Zedong also known as Chairman Mao (1893-1976) once said that politics is war without bloodshed while war is politics with bloodshed, the political theatre is becoming intense with a sustained mixed-grill of opinions to the amusement of many.

What started as a seemingly simple and innocent chat during one of the cabinet meetings held at Entebbe State House a couple of months ago has now metamorphosed into a big political matter stealing away precious times from people of all walks of life.

Background

It’s reported that Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero on the fateful or important date(depending on one’s perspective) assured President Yoweri Museveni to continue taking his millet porridge happily because UPC was no longer an issue in Lango, where for long it has been the headquarters, and that the few remnants still malingering around would soon be history.

Did she mean what she said or was it just some remarks to impress upon the President who was chairing the session? Has she regretted the statement, assuming she said the same?

Another question seeking answer is: Was/Is the comments by Dr Aceng enough to provoke Amongi into seeking political revenge by crossing over to Lira City? Hence the adage, “What Goes Around Comes Around’.

Dr Aceng who is also the Lira City Woman MP and seeking re-election has not openly commented nor refuted the claims but her gestures and actions are a clear testimony that she is prepared for an all-out counter offensive.

In a brief remarks when asked some weeks ago, the born again politician quoted a verse from the Book of Isaiah 40: 31 which says “….but those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint…”{NKJV} to illustrate her vigour and source of strength.

Now a number of once- upon-a time- very- great- friends are already ‘unfriending’ one another, while new alliances are being formed following the ‘special operation’ launched by the Oyam South MP Betty Amongi inside Lira City.

It’s now an open secret that the dynamic and politically-battle-hardened Betty Amongi who is wife to Jimmy Akena Obote the Lira City East MP and UPC president, has decided to contest for the Lira City Woman MP in the much anticipated 2026 elections.

Just like the Russian unilateral invasion of Ukraine has received praises and condemnation in equal measures, Amongi’s political move has been described as a surprise, unprecedented and well coordinated political assault that has left people wagging.

“….It’s no longer business as usual, Betty Amongi is unstoppable, she has raised the bar, she has reawakened the sleeping politicians who have been using their positions to fight and undermine others…”,Dina Bua one of the political handlers said.

While many have welcomed the announcement as an opportunity for healthy competition on the political market, some critics are quick to resort to conspiracy theories accusing the NRM government of always employing the ‘Divide and Rule’ approach to keep the people of Lango in impoverishment.

According to one school of thought, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng (an NRM cadre), has performed beyond expectation and should be saved from the pressure of Amongi.

Sources say the group is mobilizing some elders, cultural and religious leaders to seek an audience with Amongi.

“…we don’t want animosity, we love both of them {Aceng and Amongi) as our daughters who have done well to represent us and Uganda at national and international levels…”, a source who talked to this reporter on condition of anonymity.

Aceng’s main promoters include Amolatar-based Col (Rtd) Dr Francis Ongia and former High Commissioner to the UK Ambassador Julius Motto, City tycoon Bosco Ogwang- Edola, the Lira RCC Lawrence Egole, former Minister Daniel Omara -Atubo while Willy Omodo-Omodo, George Ojwang-Opota, Rashid Acup and some religious leaders who are operating overtly and covertly.

This has put to test many people including the media who have now formed antagonistic groups, reporting lopsided news articles to promote or demean the two powerful female politicians who are known as President Yoweri Museveni’s blue eyed girls.

Reports from the ground indicate that Amongi is the latest political catch (darling) to the ordinary residents in Lira City where she has literally overran most of the former campaign agents and those politicians who were bruised by Aceng.

Equally the religious leaders like the Lira Diocese (Catholic), Lango Diocese (Anglican), Pentecostal Churches and the Islamic faith are increasingly coming in the spotlight as the two political giants are now their regular congregants.

It’s a time of cash bonanza as the two belligerents are criss-crossing the vast city territory meeting different groups, attending and making contributions towards social functions like marriages, religious and funerals.