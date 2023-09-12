In a groundbreaking development, South Sudan’s Ambassador to Uganda, Simon Juach Deng, has successfully negotiated an exemption for South Sudanese students from the annual USD 100 fee for student passes in Uganda.

This achievement follows a determined effort to rectify what the Ambassador deemed an unjust treatment of South Sudanese students.

Ambassador Juach while talking to the South Sudan-based Radio Temujuz on Monday clarified the situation, citing Ugandan immigration law, which mandates foreign nationals above the age of 4 attending Ugandan learning institutions to possess a student pass.

Previously, South Sudanese students were required to pay USD 100 for a year-long pass, a policy the Ambassador found in conflict with East African exemptions granted to other member nations.

After a persistent pursuit, a positive response was received from the Ugandan government on September 6th, marking an immediate implementation of the fee waiver.

The Ambassador revealed that approximately 70,000 South Sudanese nationals reside in Uganda, with 20,000 enrolled in universities.

This translates to an annual sum of 2 million USD in visa fees, now relieved from the financial burden of these students and their families.

Effective from September 6th, the fee waiver prompted Ambassador Juach to emphasize the importance of students advocating for themselves at immigration offices.

He pledged to inform relevant Ugandan ministries and hold a joint press conference to ensure awareness and compliance.

Addressing potential extensions of this policy, Ambassador Juach acknowledged the uniqueness of each East African country’s approach. He stressed the need for active advocacy and engagement to secure the rights of South Sudanese nationals.

No complaints were received from Rwanda, but the Ambassador affirmed plans to support South Sudanese students facing other travel document issues.

Important still, negotiations, he said, are underway to address dependency visas for South Sudanese families residing in Uganda. Ambassador Juach outlined agreements reached with the Ugandan government, awaiting the signing of an MoU between immigration authorities.

Regarding border tensions, the Ambassador clarified that any existing conflicts primarily involve local communities disputing farmland, not between the nations themselves. He noted that efforts are being mobilized to promote community-level peace and cohesion.

Ambassador Juach’s field visit to refugee camps in northern Uganda revealed a desire among South Sudanese refugees to return home, signaling the sustained peace in South Sudan.

The Ambassador assured support from the Government of Uganda and UNHCR for those choosing repatriation.

In his closing message, Ambassador Juach urged unity among South Sudanese, highlighting the transformative power of collective action. He celebrated the national basketball team’s achievements as a testament to the potential of unity.

This diplomatic feat not only eases the financial burden on South Sudanese students but also stands as a testament to the Ambassador’s unwavering commitment to the rights and well-being of his fellow citizens, both in Uganda and abroad.