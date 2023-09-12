In a spectacle that left onlookers astounded, Ssaalongo Nsikonenne Habib Ssezzigu of Bugereka village, Mukono district, exchanged vows with not one, but seven brides in a remarkable ceremony that etched its place in history over the weekend.

Two of the seven wives wedded to Habib, a revered traditional healer, were revealed to be biological sisters, adding an unusual twist to an already extraordinary event.

Following the exchange of vows, the newlyweds, accompanied by a convoy of exuberant bodaboda cyclists, embarked on a grand procession through the towns of Kalagi, Kasana, and Nakifuma, culminating in their arrival home at 6 pm.

The ceremony began with a lively concert, the couples parading amidst thunderous applause from bystanders who had gathered along the roadsides, disbelief and awe mingling in their expressions.

For many, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a testament to the singular nature of the event orchestrated by Habib.

The brides, Mariam, Madinah, Aisha, Zainabu, Fatuma, Rashida, and Musanyusa (Habib’s first wife), stood as pillars of the monumental occasion.

As a token of his affection, Habib presented each of his wives with a brand-new car, a gesture that spoke volumes of the depth of his commitment.

At the reception, the brides – Aisha, Aisha, Fatuma, Sharifah, Rashida, Mariam, and Zainab – found their designated seats, adorned with personalized labels bearing their names.

In a heartfelt speech, Nsikonnene lauded his wives for their unwavering loyalty, hinting at the possibility of expanding their unique family in the future.

“I introduced them separately and decided to wed them all at once to make one big happy family,” he declared.

The groom’s father, Hajj Abdul Ssemakula, shed light on the family’s tradition of polygamy, recounting how his grandfather and late father had embraced the practice.

“My own late father had five wives, and I myself have four wives who live in one house,” he reminisced.

Habib’s nuptial feat reportedly shattered the previous record for simultaneous marriages in Uganda, surpassing the three-wedding ceremony of one Ssemanda in 2019.

This unprecedented event is bound to resonate in the annals of Ugandan matrimonial history, a testament to the boundless nature of love and the diverse expressions it can take.