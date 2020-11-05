Airtel Uganda rallied its customers and well-wishers to donate blood in different parts of Kampala.

In partnership with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, Airtel Uganda staff, customers and well-wishers came together to donate blood and to encourage Ugandans to grow the habit of donating blood and continue to highlight the different centers across the country that any legible blood donor can walk into and donate blood.

Speaking on behalf of Airtel Uganda, the Customer Service Director Miss Lyndah Nabayinda, applauded Uganda Blood Transfusion Services for the good work they do to ensure the availability of blood for people in need.

“Now more than ever due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the amount of blood donated has reduced as students who donate up to 95% blood transfused have been out of school for many months. It is our responsibility as Ugandans to come together to bring to light this challenge and also come together to voluntarily donate the blood at drives like these at the walk-in blood donation centers across Uganda,” Nabayinda said, after donating blood.

Airtel Uganda and the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services managed to collect 209 units of blood during the three-day blood donation activity.

“At Airtel Uganda, we commit to continue providing the most reliable and affordable telecommunications products and services while carrying out initiatives that are geared towards improving the lives of Ugandans,” Nabayinda concluded. Not sure if this should be added but I would rather put “We would like to thank the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services for ensuring all health and safety measures are observed in light of the current SOPs surrounding the fight against Covid-19”

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, Airtel Uganda has made it an annual endeavor to do blood donation drives and we are committed to having more drives to bring together people to contribute 3,000 units of blood. In 2014, they launched ‘BE RED’ – an acronym for Be Responsible, Empathetic and Do it – to educate the public about the blood shortage in the country and encourage people to donate and save lives.

Since then, blood donation has been a major activity at the different Airtel Uganda health camps across the country.

This time, the telecommunications company hopes to create a wave of loyal blood donors who donate up to 3 times a year.