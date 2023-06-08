A top Physician of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has confirmed that the Head of State is indeed carrying a COVID19 infection.

The Preaident had earlier confessed he was a suspected Coronavirus case after suffering from a fever that promoted him to under go a rapid test.

The results from the test, however, produced different results with one indicating he is negative yet others confirmed he is positive.

Muaeveni broke the worrying update on his health on Wednesday 7 while delivering his State of the Nation Address at Kololo Independence Ground.

According to the President, this explains why he had not traveled to the function venue in the same car as has always been the norm.

Today June 7, 2023 H.E The President tested positive for covid-19 . This was after developing mild flue -like symptoms. However he is in robust heath and continues to perform his duties normally while adhering to SOPs @KagutaMuseveni @StateHouseUg — Dr. Diana Atwine (@DianaAtwine) June 7, 2023

In later update, however, Doctor Atwiine Diana, one of the President’s personal Physicians has come out to confirm that his boss is indeed a confirmed COVID 19 case.

Detailing the President’s situation, Atwiine who is also the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary revealed that tests were promoted by Museveni developing mild dlue-like symptoms.

She, however, delivered good news to the country about the health condition of the Head of State indicating that he is in a stable situation and going on with his routine duties while observing SOP’s.

Also related to the above, the news of the leader’s coronavirus infection has sent panic among Ugandans who seem to be worried the worst could befall the 78 year old leader.

It out to be remembered that top government officials have fallen due to the killer virus disease, including former Second Deputy Prime Minister, Ali Kirunda Kivenjinja who died in November 2020.

Coronavirus also claimed the life of the immediate former President of Burundi, Jean Piere Nkurunzinza and Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli.

These cases have made profound concerns among Ugandans with many taking to microblogging social network- Twitter to vent out their panic.

” God forbid. Let our dear leader recover and continue guiding our mother land” we’re comments by WasswaK Bwongo.

Diana Ainembabazi tweeted that ” The devil is a liar. You can’t die now in the name of Jusus, while Sarah Apio said that ” I can smell what happened in Tanzania coming here. God protect our poor motherland.”