Kampala, Uganda – On May 29, 2025, a wave of optimism swept through Kampala as the Uganda Water and Sanitation Network (UWASNET), alongside key partners like the Ministry of Water and Environment, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Sports, and the Austria Development Agency, launched the first-ever Uganda WASH Impact and Influence Awards.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to honor the unsung heroes transforming lives through water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) initiatives across the nation.

Held at a vibrant media briefing in Kampala, the launch underscored the critical role of WASH in Uganda’s development.

“The media is a mirror, a magnifier, and a mobilizer,” said Martin Kityo, UWASNET’s Liaison and Networking Officer.

“We call on storytellers to amplify the resilience and innovation of WASH champions, placing these issues at the heart of our national discourse.” With over 30 million Ugandans still lacking access to safely managed sanitation and many facing water scarcity, the awards aim to spotlight solutions and inspire action.

The Uganda WASH Impact and Influence Awards celebrate excellence across six categories: Programmatic Impact, Youth-Led WASH Initiative, Technology, Innovation and WASH Financing, Media Excellence (Print and Electronic), Research and Academia, and Lifetime Achievement.

These categories recognize diverse contributions, from community-driven programs to cutting-edge technologies and impactful journalism. For instance, the Youth-Led WASH Initiative Award honors young innovators (ages 18–35) driving sustainable change, while the Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates veterans with over 20 years of transformative work in the sector.

The awards also emphasize inclusivity and innovation. Nominees are judged on their ability to engage marginalized communities, implement sustainable solutions, and align with national WASH policies. From cost-effective technologies to creative financing models like microfinance, the awards highlight approaches that make WASH services accessible to underserved populations. A multi-sectoral Advisory Board, including representatives from government, academia, and civil society, ensures transparency and credibility throughout the process.

The call for nominations, which opened on May 30, 2025, invites submissions from NGOs, community organizations, social enterprises, researchers, journalists, and individuals. “This is more than an awards ceremony; it’s a movement to institutionalize impact and recognition in the WASH ecosystem,” Kityo emphasized. Nominations, requiring a detailed letter and supporting evidence, are due by August 15, 2025, with shortlisted candidates announced on September 15 and the grand ceremony set for October 3, 2025.

The initiative has already sparked enthusiasm, with media outlets urged to share stories of WASH champions. By fostering partnerships among government, civil society, and the private sector, the awards aim to drive accountability, innovation, and public awareness.

As Uganda tackles pressing challenges like climate-related risks and inadequate hygiene services, the WASH Impact and Influence Awards stand as a beacon of hope, celebrating those who are building a healthier, more resilient future for all Ugandans.

For more details or to nominate a WASH champion, visit the UWASNET website. Let’s amplify the stories that matter.