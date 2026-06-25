Interswitch Uganda and Hamilton Telecom Partner to Expand Paxtel Airtime and Data Access Through Quickteller Agent Network

Kampala, Uganda 25th June 2026 — Interswitch a leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, has announced a strategic partnership with Hamilton Telecom, to expand access to Paxtel airtime and data services through the Quickteller agent network across Uganda.

The partnership will enable Paxtel customers to conveniently purchase airtime and data bundles from more than 21,000 Quickteller locations nationwide, bringing essential connectivity services closer to homes, businesses and underserved communities

Quickteller, a flagship product of Interswitch, offers a wide range of digital financial services including bill payments, mobile money transactions, and agency banking. The platform operates one of Uganda’s most extensive agent networks, connecting users to hundreds of billers while simplifying everyday payments and improving access to financial services.

Through this collaboration, customers will now be able to access Paxtel services quickly and conveniently through trusted Quickteller agents, eliminating the need to travel long distances to recharge airtime or purchase data.

Speaking on the partnership, Yusuf Lule, Country Head of Finance and supply chain at Interswitch Uganda, said: “At Interswitch, we remain committed to delivering convenient and accessible digital payment and financial solutions that meet the everyday needs of Ugandans. By integrating Paxtel services onto the Quickteller platform, we are extending the reach of essential telecommunications services through our extensive agent network and making it easier for more customers to stay connected wherever they are.”

This partnership reinforces both organisations’ shared commitment to driving digital inclusion and improving service accessibility across Uganda by leveraging technology and widespread distribution networks.

Speaking about the partnership, Otaremwa Otuhumurize, the Hamilton CEO said “This partnership represents an important milestone in enhancing accessibility and convenience for Paxtel customers across Uganda. By leveraging Quickteller’s extensive agent network, we are bringing telecom and digital services closer to communities while strengthening our mission of driving affordable connectivity, financial inclusion, and ecosystem digitization. We believe this collaboration will significantly accelerate access to Paxtel products and improve customer experience nationwide.”

With the growing demand for convenient digital and telecommunications services, the collaboration is expected to significantly enhance customer experience by increasing the number of accessible recharge points for Paxtel users across the country.

By combining Quickteller’s expansive agent footprint with Paxtel’s telecommunications services, Interswitch and Hamilton Telecom are simplifying access to airtime and data services while supporting greater connectivity and digital access for communities across Uganda.