News

Interswitch Uganda and Hamilton Telecom Partner to Expand Paxtel Airtime and Data Access Through Quickteller Agent Network

watchdog
watchdog
Interswitch (L) Yusuf Lule. Country Head, Finance and Supply Chain. (R) Hamilton Telecom - Otaremwa Otuhumurize. CEO

Kampala, Uganda 25th June 2026 — Interswitch a leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, has announced a strategic partnership with Hamilton Telecom, to expand access to Paxtel airtime and data services through the Quickteller agent network across Uganda.

The partnership will enable Paxtel customers to conveniently purchase airtime and data bundles from more than 21,000 Quickteller locations nationwide, bringing essential connectivity services closer to homes, businesses and underserved communities

Quickteller, a flagship product of Interswitch, offers a wide range of digital financial services including bill payments, mobile money transactions, and agency banking. The platform operates one of Uganda’s most extensive agent networks, connecting users to hundreds of billers while simplifying everyday payments and improving access to financial services.

- Advertisement -

Through this collaboration, customers will now be able to access Paxtel services quickly and conveniently through trusted Quickteller agents, eliminating the need to travel long distances to recharge airtime or purchase data.

Speaking on the partnership, Yusuf Lule, Country Head of Finance and supply chain at Interswitch Uganda, said: “At Interswitch, we remain committed to delivering convenient and accessible digital payment and financial solutions that meet the everyday needs of Ugandans. By integrating Paxtel services onto the Quickteller platform, we are extending the reach of essential telecommunications services through our extensive agent network and making it easier for more customers to stay connected wherever they are.”

This partnership reinforces both organisations’ shared commitment to driving digital inclusion and improving service accessibility across Uganda by leveraging technology and widespread distribution networks. 

- Advertisement -

Speaking about the partnership, Otaremwa Otuhumurize, the Hamilton CEO said “This partnership represents an important milestone in enhancing accessibility and convenience for Paxtel customers across Uganda. By leveraging Quickteller’s extensive agent network, we are bringing telecom and digital services closer to communities while strengthening our mission of driving affordable connectivity, financial inclusion, and ecosystem digitization. We believe this collaboration will significantly accelerate access to Paxtel products and improve customer experience nationwide.”

With the growing demand for convenient digital and telecommunications services, the collaboration is expected to significantly enhance customer experience by increasing the number of accessible recharge points for Paxtel users across the country.

By combining Quickteller’s expansive agent footprint with Paxtel’s telecommunications services, Interswitch and Hamilton Telecom are simplifying access to airtime and data services while supporting greater connectivity and digital access for communities across Uganda.

- Advertisement -

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article Uganda targets German tourists With roadshow and Munich Festival
Next Article Dr. Nixon Kitimoi Facilitates EAC Audit and Risk Committee Induction in Nairobi Ahead of 35th Quarterly Ordinary Meeting

Editor's Pick

BusinessCommunity NewsDeplomacyNewsPolitics

Museveni Reveals His Biggest Wish: Living to 100 and Seeing East Africa Unite

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has used a heartfelt…

By
Mike Ssegawa
5 Min Read
Community NewsNationalNewsPolitics

‘NOT A PARTY’: Kabanda skips PLU handover to Twala as Toyota apologises for ‘past mistakes’

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter Kampala | Published: June 24, 2026 KAMPALA —…

8 Min Read
Community NewscultureNationalNewsPolitics

The Unifier: Inside Faruk Kirunda’s Mobilisation Strategy in Busoga

By Lawrence Kazooba For decades, the political landscape of Busoga has been…

7 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 859 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4431 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

INNOCENT KAKANDE BITOOGO: Organisations that treat Internal Audit as a strategic advantage will outperform their peers, adapt, and thrive

Through our engagement with businesses across diverse sectors of the…

#OutToLunch: Africans will continue seeking western citizenships unless governments act

By Denis Jjuuko Many years ago,…

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Climate Change in Karamoja: Do We Need Adaptation, Resilience, or Adaptive Capacity?

Karamoja is facing a climate change…

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Karamoja and Climate Change: Why Existing Responses Are Failing

To understand the current climate change…

UEDCL Purge: Vindictive House-Cleaning or Necessary Reform? Taxpayers Face Costly Legal Reckoning

KAMPALA — In a move that…