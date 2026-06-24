‘NOT A PARTY’: Kabanda skips PLU handover to Twala as Toyota apologises for ‘past mistakes’

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter
Kampala | Published: June 24, 2026
KAMPALA — The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) headquarters in Naguru buzzed with high-octane political energy on Wednesday as the movement officially transitioned its secretariat leadership, shadowed by a public apology from top brass and a string of high-profile absences—including the movement’s supreme leader.
The planned physical handover ceremony from outgoing Secretary General David Kabanda to his successor, Twala Fadhir, went ahead with immense pomp as over 15 Cabinet Ministers, more than 250 Members of Parliament, Central Committee members, and key dignitaries converged at Naguru to witness the power transfer.
Earlier, PLU Chairman Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba had issued a stern directive calling upon all members, ministers, and MPs to turn up in large numbers. Ironically, the General himself did not show up to the heavily attended base.
Also noticeably absent from the Naguru function were the movement’s intellectual “Number 2” Andrew Mwenda, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, and Kabanda himself. Kabanda’s absence further fueled extensive reports of his growing unpopularity within the secretariat. Instead, he delegated his duties to MP Michael Mawanda, who claimed Kabanda was out of the country—claims Watchdog Uganda could not independently verify.
In a written speech read by Mawanda, Kabanda struck a philosophical note, stating that leadership is not about titles but serving others with humility. He described PLU as a young organization with deep, organic support across the country. Yet, whereas Gen. Muhoozi was physically absent, his presence was heavily felt in every word spoken.
Speaker Oboth Oboth sues for peace
Despite the top-tier absences, the transition drew significant high-profile attendance, led by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth Oboth, who presided as chief guest. Other major Muhoozi inner-circle figures present included the newly appointed Minister of Defence Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Edwin Karugire, the newly appointed Minister of Local Government Balaam Barugahara, and Minister of State for Minerals Phiona Nyamutoro.
In his address, Speaker Oboth Oboth struck a reconciliatory tone, steering clear of brewing animosity. He defended the outgoing leader’s track record, stating that Kabanda had set exceptionally high standards during his five years of service. He also paid a glowing tribute to the PLU block for its strategic backing during his rise to lead the legislature.
Turning his attention to the incoming leadership, Oboth Oboth honored the new Secretary General, Twala Fadhir, highlighting his roots in the small sub-region of Sebei. Delivering a powerful charge to the packed Naguru room, the Speaker warned Twala against the trap of political entitlement.
“You are not inheriting a title of General Secretary, but a trust,” Oboth Oboth stated. “This is a commission, not an office. That is the mistake we often make.”
The Speaker explicitly laid out the economic mandate of the movement, revealing that Gen. Muhoozi has made it clear that PLU must support the government in achieving a USD 500 billion economy. He challenged Twala to be an “engineer of economic transformation” and reminded him that “unity is not a slogan but a weapon,” clarifying that there are no splinter groups tolerated within the PLU.
Oboth Oboth also confronted the issue of corruption, calling it a massive national problem. He asserted that PLU’s core mission must be to fight graft and promote patriotism, warning that there should be absolutely no scandals involving PLU members, including land grabbing.
Toyota offers rare apology
The political spotlight remained firmly on PLU Vice Chairman Michael Nuwagira, widely known as “Toyota,” who directly confronted the group’s internal divisions. In an unexpectedly candid moment, Toyota offered a public apology to PLU members who had been deeply disappointed by the actions of the previous secretariat leadership under Kabanda.
Addressing deep cracks within the ranks, Toyota admitted that the fast-growing pressure group has recently suffered from a severe lack of internal “togetherness.” He explicitly tasked Twala to rectify these fractures immediately.
“Keep your office open to everyone,” Toyota directed Twala, demanding that the new administrator focus heavily on uniting all members.
Toyota explicitly defined the group’s legal boundary in relation to Uganda’s long-ruling establishment.
“PLU is not a political party, but we support NRM activities,” Toyota declared, urging the room to maintain simultaneous loyalty to both bodies. “NRM and PLU are for everyone. Every Ugandan should be a member of PLU.”
He stated that it was precisely due to these organizational gaps that Gen. Muhoozi shifted strategy to appoint stronger political actors to the central committee, calling upon the General to focus intensely on specific, reliable cadres. He praised incoming Secretary General Twala as a highly competent leader who was personally identified by the General.
Twala sets aggressive five-point agenda
Stepping up as PLU Member No. 012, Twala Fadhir delivered an intensely emotional address tracing the movement’s evolutionary roots from pioneer pressure cells like the “MK Chairman,” the “Avengers” under Michael Katungi, “Team Chairman,” and the “Revolutionary Guards” under Kaguta Nzeire.
While Twala delivered an inspiring address, political observers noted a distinct language barrier on the ground: the incoming Secretary General spoke entirely in English, which left a substantial portion of the grassroots mobilizers struggling to comprehend his specific policy plans.
Twala pledged never to “water down” the foundational efforts of Gen. Muhoozi before drawing a hard line on his five structural priorities:
Massive Grassroot Mobilization: Completing all localized structures from the village level to the national stage to launch intensive mobilization.
Zero-Tolerance Fighting on Corruption: Branding corruption as the absolute “greatest threat to Uganda.”
The State-to-Citizen Bridge: Structuring the PLU to act as a reliable, direct link between government programs and ordinary citizens.
Targeted Youth Skilling: Spearheading technical skilling initiatives and job creation to empower younger demographics.
Strict Disciplinary Enrolment: Forcing rigid social cohesion across factions. “Personal interest shall not be placed above the interest of the country,” Twala warned.
The structural shakeup marks the most aggressive administrative realignment within the Patriotic League since its formal rebrand, signaling a deliberate push to heal internal rifts and merge the group’s massive regional momentum directly into mainstream NRM machinery ahead of upcoming national cycles.
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