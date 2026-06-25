Minister Musasizi Sets Uncompromising Tone with $500B Economic Agenda

SETTING THE AGENDA 📊 | Newly elevated Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Hon. @henrymusasizi1 layout his strategic vision during his first top management meeting at @mofpedU on Wednesday. Musasizi pledged to shift the treasury's culture "from spending money to enforcing results," anchoring his tenure on aggressive revenue mobilization and strict budget discipline. #HenryMusasizi #Uganda #Finance #CorporateGovernance