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‘WE ARE NOT LEAVING’: Frank Gashumba steals show at Naguru as PLU hands over SG power to Twalla

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Kampala

The Patriotic League of Uganda headquarters in Naguru erupted into a political theatre on Wednesday afternoon when controversial mobiliser Frank Gashumba stole the spotlight at the official Secretary General handover ceremony, just days after being unceremoniously dropped from the group’s top ranks.

The massive gathering, called by PLU Chairman Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to transition administrative power to Tingey County MP Fadil Twalla, took an unexpected turn when Gashumba—the recently axed Vice Chairperson for Buganda—stepped up to deliver an energetic, defiant, and deeply foundational speech that completely altered the mood in the room.

The high-stakes event drew an immense crowd, including Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth-Oboth as chief guest, alongside over 15 cabinet ministers, 250 MPs, and Central Committee heavyweights. Yet, the real undertone of the day belonged to the visible fallout from Gen. Muhoozi’s radical restructuring, which purged several pioneers from the inner circle.

A defiant return to the microphone

While outgoing Secretary General David Kabanda chose to skip the function entirely—leaving National Vice Chairperson Michael Nuwagira (Toyota) to facilitate the structural handover—Gashumba arrived in high spirits, showing absolutely no signs of political retreat.

Instead of taking a backseat, the outspoken social media commentator seized the moment to deliver a lively, inspirational address that injected instant energy into the packed Naguru compound.

Gashumba went straight on the offensive, asserting his permanent ownership stake in the Muhoozi project.

“We started PLU and we will stay in it,” Gashumba declared to loud cheers from the audience, reinforcing his stance that his loyalty to the movement transcends arbitrary titles or official dismissals.

In a highly strategic move, Gashumba saluted PLU Chairman Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for appointing Hon. Twalla, calling it a massive structural win for the pressure group. He went further to claim historical credit for the transition, revealing that he personally recruited Twalla into the early MK Movement structures long before his rapid rise.

Underscoring his enduring influence behind the scenes, Gashumba revealed that the incoming Secretary General had phoned him 17 times since the appointment was announced, seeking guidance and confirming their close working relationship. He topped off his address by paying homage to President Yoweri Museveni, firmly aligning the pressure group’s future with the national presidency.

Hidden tensions and ‘liberation’ chants

Insiders noted that Gashumba’s energetic presence carried heavy undertones of internal vindication. Subtle references to “liberation” under the new leadership rippled through the audience, with specific grassroots sections openly chanting in relief over the exit of the old guard.

The atmosphere indirectly highlighted the historic, bitter feuds that had boiled over between Gashumba and the outgoing Kabanda-Mawanda disciplinary faction prior to the reshuffle. While Gashumba carefully avoided naming Kabanda directly, the celebratory mood among his loyalists spoke volumes.

Gashumba’s recent removal had been publicly linked to resurfaced archival statements regarding regional security issues, which had brought him into direct conflict with PLU’s strict internal disciplinary machinery. However, speaking at the podium, he appeared entirely unburdened by the loss of his official portfolio.

Twalla takes the wheel

Amid the high-octane political sideshow, the man of the hour, Hon. Fadil Twalla officially accepted the instruments of power from Toyota.

The former Kapchorwa District Chairperson and Sebei regional coordinator, who entered Parliament in 2021 and successfully retained his seat in the January general elections, pledged an aggressive operational shift.

Twalla promised to vigorously build on the foundations laid by his predecessor while injecting fresh, unified momentum into the organization. He thanked Gen. Muhoozi for the immense trust and committed to utilizing the entire expanded central committee to push the group’s core pillars: intense patriotism, national unity, and a ruthless campaign against corruption.

The colorful Naguru transition, heavily saturated with signature PLU branding, signals a desperate push by the Muhoozi leadership to consolidate its sprawling grassroots base and bridge internal rifts as the movement repositions itself within the wider, evolving NRM political landscape.


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