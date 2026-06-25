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Lawyer David F.K. Mpanga Appointed Chairperson of Ecobank Uganda Board

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa
Owek David Mpanga

Kampala – Ecobank Uganda Limited has appointed veteran lawyer and corporate leader David Frederick Kisitu Mpanga as the new Chairperson of its Board of Directors.

The appointment, announced by the bank, underscores Ecobank’s commitment to reinforcing its governance framework with seasoned leadership capable of driving strategic growth in Uganda’s rapidly evolving banking landscape.

In its official statement, Ecobank Uganda highlighted Mpanga’s exceptional strategic vision and leadership capabilities, expressing confidence that his tenure will elevate banking standards, accelerate digital innovation, and deliver long-term value to customers, shareholders, and the wider financial ecosystem.

Who is David F.K. Mpanga?

David Mpanga is a highly regarded Ugandan advocate with over 25 years of exceptional legal practice across East Africa. He serves as the Chairman and Senior Partner at Dentons Uganda—the global law firm branch that evolved from AF Mpanga Advocates, which he founded.

Mpanga specializes in corporate governance, complex commercial disputes, regulatory compliance, banking, finance, and large-scale transactional advisory. He is consistently ranked as a Tier 1 corporate lawyer by leading global legal directories, including Chambers and Partners and IFLR1000, for his expertise in dispute resolution, capital markets, energy, infrastructure, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Beyond private legal practice, Mpanga serves as the Minister for Special Duties in the Kingdom of Buganda and has previously served as the Honorary Consul of Australia to Uganda. He is a prominent voice in civic and public discourse and authored the widely read book, The Politics of Common Sense.

Analysis: Why This Appointment Matters

Mpanga’s transition to the apex of Ecobank Uganda’s board comes at a critical juncture for the domestic banking industry. Ugandan financial institutions are navigating a complex landscape defined by stricter regulatory compliance, heightened corporate governance demands, and aggressive digital transformation.

In this environment, a chairperson with deep legal and regulatory acumen is a significant asset. It signals to investors and regulators that the bank is prioritizing risk management and systemic stability while pursuing commercial expansion.

Reacting to the development, prominent corporate lawyer and venture investor Silver Kayondo described Mpanga as “a gem,” reflecting the high regard for his capability within Uganda’s legal and business circles.

As a subsidiary of the pan-African Ecobank Group, Ecobank Uganda has consistently focused on leveraging digital solutions to scale inclusive banking. Mpanga’s extensive background in high-stakes corporate advisory will likely be pivotal in guiding the bank through its next phase of market share expansion and asset growth.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor developments at Ecobank Uganda and track the strategic impacts of this leadership transition on the broader financial sector.


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ByMike Ssegawa
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Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach him via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com Tiktok/Twitter: @MikeSsegawa
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