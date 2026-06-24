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Museveni Reveals His Biggest Wish: Living to 100 and Seeing East Africa Unite

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa
Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has used an emotional birthday tribute to his wife, First Lady Janet Museveni, to articulate what he describes as his ultimate prayer: reaching 100 years of age to witness the birth of a full East African Federation, which he calls Africa’s safeguard against future domination and marginalisation

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter

Contents
A Dream Decades in the MakingRenewed Push Amid EAC ExpansionLegacy Beyond Uganda

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has used a heartfelt birthday message to First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni to restate what may be the defining ambition of his political life: living long enough to witness the birth of a fully-fledged East African Federation.

In a reflective message posted on his official X account on Wednesday as Janet Museveni celebrated her 78th birthday, the veteran Ugandan leader blended personal memories, family history, faith, and politics, culminating in a renewed call for deeper regional integration.

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Museveni revealed that the First Lady survived a serious health scare on March 21, 2026, a date he noted coincides with an important milestone in Uganda’s liberation struggle. He credited God, medical professionals, and family support for her recovery.

But beyond the personal tribute, it was Museveni’s reference to the East African Federation that attracted regional attention.

“I pray to God to get us to 100 years respectively so that we, among other good things, see the birth of the East African Federation, which is the insurance of Africa against any future domination or marginalization,” Museveni wrote.

A Dream Decades in the Making

The President’s comments are consistent with a vision he has championed for more than three decades.

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Museveni has repeatedly argued that Africa’s colonial-era borders created small, fragmented states that struggle to compete economically and strategically in a rapidly changing global order. For him, political federation represents the logical next step after regional economic integration.

His argument has remained largely unchanged over the years: East African countries would be stronger if they pooled resources, coordinated security efforts, expanded markets, and developed common institutions capable of competing with larger global powers.

He has often pointed to the advantages of a unified market stretching from the Indian Ocean to Central Africa, supported by integrated infrastructure, a common defence framework, and shared development priorities.

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Renewed Push Amid EAC Expansion

Museveni’s latest remarks come at a time when the East African Community (EAC) is larger than ever.

The regional bloc now comprises Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Somalia. Together, they represent a market of more than 300 million people and one of Africa’s most strategically positioned regions.

As Uganda prepares to assume greater leadership responsibilities within the bloc, Museveni has repeatedly urged member states to accelerate integration efforts, arguing that regional unity is no longer merely desirable but necessary.

However, despite progress in areas such as the Customs Union and Common Market, political federation remains a distant goal.

Differences in governance systems, economic priorities, national interests, and sovereignty concerns continue to slow progress toward a single political entity.

Legacy Beyond Uganda

For political observers, the President’s birthday message offered a glimpse into how Museveni increasingly frames his legacy.

At 81 years old, he remains one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. While domestic politics continue to dominate public debate, his latest remarks suggest that he views East African Federation as a project that could ultimately define his contribution to the continent.

The message also underscored the role Janet Museveni has played throughout his political journey—from their years in exile and the liberation struggle to decades of public service and leadership.

Whether the federation dream becomes reality remains uncertain. Similar ambitions have faced setbacks since the collapse of the original East African Community in 1977.

Yet Museveni’s latest comments demonstrate that the idea remains central to his political imagination.

As East Africa confronts mounting challenges ranging from unemployment and insecurity to climate change and global economic competition, the debate over regional integration is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

For Museveni, the vision remains unfinished—and one he hopes to witness personally.


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ByMike Ssegawa
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Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach him via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com Tiktok/Twitter: @MikeSsegawa
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