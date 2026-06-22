President Museveni to establish 17 more Industrial hubs as intake six enrolls 4,560 youth 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is set to establish 17 additional Presidential Zonal Industrial Skilling Hubs across the country in a move aimed at expanding vocational training opportunities and tackling youth unemployment.

The development was announced by the State House as the sixth intake of students officially commenced training at the existing 19 Presidential Zonal Industrial Skilling Hubs.

The hubs were established by President Museveni as part of the efforts to address unemployment and equip young people with practical skills in various fields including carpentry, welding, tailoring, building and construction, hairdressing, shoe making and mechanics.

Training at the centres is free of charge, with learners receiving accommodation, meals and training materials. Upon completion, graduates are awarded certificates from the Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB), equivalent to the Uganda Certificate of Education.

According to Eng. Raymond Kamugisha, the Director of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs at State House, a total of 4,560 students have been admitted in the sixth intake across the 19 hubs.

“We have enrolled 4,560 students this year. Before the end of the current Financial Year, State House will commence the construction of 17 additional hubs across the country to increase access to skills training and empower more young people,” Eng. Kamugisha said.

Madi Presidential Zonal Industrial Skilling Hub in Adjumani district admitted 240 students drawn from Adjumani, Moyo and Obongi districts.

According to the hub manager, Christopher Ijjo, the institution has significantly transformed the lives of many young people in the region.

“Since its establishment, the hub has changed the economic fortunes of many youths. A good number of our graduates have started their own businesses and are now earning a living from the skills they acquired here,” Ijjo said.

He also applauded President Museveni for introducing the Shs50m revolving fund injected in graduate SACCOs at district level to support graduates in establishing businesses.

“The Presidential support fund has enabled many beneficiaries to acquire start-up capital and become self-reliant,” he added.

John Bosco Olanyi, the head of the footwear department at the hub, said the students would receive both practical and life skills training.

“Our programmes are designed to ensure that learners acquire employable skills and become job creators rather than job seekers,” he said.

At Acholi Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub in Gulu, students began their orientation with physical exercises before proceeding for registration.

The hub manager, Jimmy Lawrence Adong, said they had admitted 240 students from eight districts, one city and one municipality in the Acholi sub-region.

“We place emphasis not only on technical skills but also on discipline, patriotism and mindset change. These values are essential in producing responsible citizens and productive members of society,” Adong said.

He commended President Museveni for introducing military drills at the hubs, saying they have played a crucial role in shaping the learners’ character.

The Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Gulu, Amir Kamba who received students at Acholi Industrial hub, praised the programme for restoring hope among young people in Northern Uganda.

“The Presidential Industrial Hubs have transformed the lives of many youths who had lost hope. However, the demand for training opportunities remains high and I appeal to the President to increase the number of beneficiaries admitted in every intake,” Kamba said.

Enderu Winnie Desire, who travelled from Moyo district to join the Madi Industrial Hub, said the programme had offered her a second chance in life.

“I am grateful to President Museveni for creating this opportunity. Many young people like me had limited prospects after school, but this programme gives us hope and practical skills to secure our future,” she said.

Achiro Sunday, a new student from Lamwo district admitted to Acholi Hub, also hailed the initiative.

“I thank President Museveni for thinking about the youth. This programme is a blessing to many of us because it equips us with skills that can help us become self-employed and support our families,” Achiro said.

The Presidential Zonal Industrial Skilling Hubs programme has emerged as one of the government’s flagship interventions aimed at combating youth unemployment and promoting wealth creation through vocational skills development.