A Wake-Up Call for the Bank of Uganda: When the Guardian Sleeps

In the heart of Kampala, on Plot 45 Kampala Road, stands the Bank of Uganda — the fortress of the nation’s financial sovereignty. Heavily guarded, layered with surveillance, and entrusted with safeguarding Uganda’s economic stability. Yet, in the early hours of May 4, 2026, this symbol of national confidence was breached with alarming ease.

Unknown assailants reportedly entered the premises, spent nearly three hours inside the commercial offices in the basement section, and walked away with seven laptops containing sensitive commercial data, including sales transactions, consumer insights, and market intelligence crucial for economic forecasting. There were no signs of forced entry. No immediate alarm appeared to stop them. It was a quiet but brazen operation that exposed disturbing weaknesses in what should be one of the country’s most secure institutions.

Emerging details from the investigation paint an even more troubling picture. The intruders are said to have used duplicated keys to gain access through the gate opposite City Square. They allegedly operated uninterrupted long enough to disconnect systems, with reports indicating that CCTV servers and routers may also have been targeted. The breach was only discovered during the morning shift handover.

More concerning still, five police officers — including guards who were on duty that night, some reportedly attached to counter-terrorism roles — have since been arrested and detained at Railway Police Station. Their mobile phones are undergoing forensic analysis, while reports suggest that some officers may have abandoned their posts before the shift officially ended, creating the perfect window for the operation.

This is not simply a policing failure. It raises serious questions about the Bank of Uganda’s own internal oversight and management systems. How does a high-security institution allow duplicated keys to circulate? Where were the strict access controls, biometric verification systems, and real-time monitoring mechanisms expected at a central bank? Why did none of the multiple security layers — guards, CCTV operators, supervisors, or automated alerts — detect suspicious activity during those critical hours?

These are not questions for investigators alone. They point directly to weaknesses in internal protocols, staff supervision, training, and accountability within the institution itself.

The Bank of Uganda has faced scrutiny before over questions of internal integrity and systems management. Yet once again, a supposedly fortified institution appears to have been compromised either through insider facilitation, negligence, or a dangerous culture of complacency. Management cannot simply reassure the public that “core operations remain unaffected.” While daily banking functions may continue normally, the damage goes far beyond stolen laptops.

Such a breach undermines public confidence, exposes vulnerabilities that sophisticated criminal networks could exploit, and raises concerns about the safety of sensitive economic data. In any country, a central bank represents trust, stability, and institutional credibility. Any compromise within its walls is therefore a matter of national concern.

This incident should force senior management to confront difficult but necessary questions. Are security audits genuinely rigorous, or have they become routine box-ticking exercises? Is staff vetting thorough enough for personnel assigned to sensitive areas? Are night-duty teams properly supervised, rotated, and monitored? Do clear escalation protocols exist when irregularities occur?

Even if investigations ultimately establish collusion by some officers, the broader failure remains institutional. A system that allows intruders to operate undetected for hours inside the central bank is a system with serious weaknesses.

Ugandans deserve better. The Bank of Uganda is not just another government building; it is the custodian of monetary policy, financial reserves, and national economic trust. When criminals can reportedly move through its premises undisturbed, that trust is inevitably shaken.

Governor Michael Atingi-Ego and the Board must therefore treat this incident with the seriousness it deserves. An independent and transparent inquiry is essential — not only into the events of that night, but also into the wider security culture, staff discipline, and management accountability within the institution.

The response must go beyond arrests. Immediate reforms should include upgraded access systems, tighter key management procedures, continuous centralized monitoring, regular unannounced security audits, and firm consequences for negligence at every level. From security personnel to senior executives, responsibility must be clearly enforced.

The raid on the Bank of Uganda is more than a theft. It is a warning sign of institutional drift and weakening oversight. Management must act decisively to restore confidence, strengthen internal controls, and ensure such an embarrassing breach never happens again.

Uganda’s financial heart cannot afford to sleep on duty.