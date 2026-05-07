SWEARING-IN AND INAUGURATION CEREMONIES: Remarkable Gains of the NRM/NRA for the Last 40 Years

By Babirye Milly Babalanda

As we prepare to observe the swearing-in and inauguration ceremonies of the President-Elect 2026 of the Republic of Uganda, on May 12th, 2026, at Kololo Ceremonial Independence Ground, Kampala, this article gives a reflection on some of the achievements of the National Resistance Movement over the last 40 years.

When the NRM/NRA took over power on 26th January, 1986, Uganda’s political and socio-economic affairs were close to a failed state. Consequently, the NRM/NRA Compatriots’ high command under the Chairmanship of H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni developed the 10-point programme, of which the restoration of meaningful and people-centred democracy was the first and foremost commitment to the people of Uganda.

They utilised the initial years from 1986-1996 to set up the basic infrastructure to define a modern state, such as a people-centred constitution, a National Resistance Council and restoration of security for both persons and property of Ugandans.

Because of that, Ugandans are enjoying the following achievements “THE GAINS” of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

PEACE AND SECURITY: The NRM has been able to preserve peace for 40 years, which no previous government had ever achieved. This has been done through a correct political line emphasising interest (business, markets, services, etc.) instead of identity (tribes, religious sectarianism and gender chauvinism).

This has enabled the NRM government to unite Ugandans politically and create strong national institutions such as the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, Uganda police force and Uganda Prisons Service, among others. That is how Uganda has become a country that does not generate refugees, but instead, absorbs refugees.

Today, we have 1.8 million refugees in Uganda. Peace has therefore created prosperity, which is the number one historical mission of the National Resistance Movement, and this has been achieved through the production of goods and services and selling them sustainably.

SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH: In the past five years, as a case in point, the size of our economy doubled, despite the global shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and disruptions in external markets. Real GDP grew faster every year (2020-2024), recovering from 3.0% in FY 2019/2020 to 6.3% in FY 2024/2025. As a result, the economy expanded from Shs. 128.5 trillion (USD 34.7 billion) in 2019 to Shs. 226.3 trillion (USD 61.3 billion) in FY 2024/2025. By the end of the year 2025/26, the size of the economy is projected to expand to Shs. 254.2 trillion (USD 66.1 billion).

UGANDA UPGRADED FROM LDC: In March 2024, Uganda met the criteria for graduation from the category of least developed countries (LDC), thus crossing the lower middle income threshold and laying the foundation for continued socio-economic transformation. GDP per capita increased from Shs. 3.15 million (USD 891) in FY 2019/20 to Shs. 4.52 million (USD 1263) in FY 2024/25 and is expected to increase by the end of FY 2025/26. This is in tandem with Prof. Walt Whitman Rostow’s take-off stage, which was expounded on in 1961 and characterised by:

1. Rapid industrialisation: manufacturing contributed 15.6% to our GDP as of June 2025, which was equivalent to USD 9.6 billion.

2. Self-sustaining growth: Uganda is now self-reliant and an exporter of some of the basic goods that we used to import, such as soap, sugar, milk, salt, cooking oil, soda, beer, cement, ceramic tiles, steel, textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paper, etc.

3. High investment rates: In the past 15 years, new value-added products have been added to the exports. Manufactured goods constituted about 23% of the total exports worth USD 10.6 billion as of June 2025.

4. Institutional changes: agriculture mechanisation and value addition have been promoted. Zonal mechanisation centres have been established in Namalere, Buwama, Bunghoko, Agwata and Sanga to enhance farmers’ access to modern farming equipment.

UGANDANS ARE WEALTHIER: In the past ten years, the government invested over Shs. 11 trillion in key wealth creation initiatives.

These initiatives have contributed to poverty reduction from 56.4% in 1992 to 16.1% in 2024 and cut the number of households in the subsistence economy by more than half from 68% in 2014 to 33% in 2024.

These initiatives include Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, GROW, YLP and other livelihood support Programmes.

MORE UGANDANS ARE CONNECTED TO THE GRID: Electricity generation rose to 2051 MW in 2024 from 1839.4MW in 2019, with the completion of flagship projects like Karuma, Isimba and other electricity-generating facilities. As a result, access to electricity increased to 60% of the population in 2024, up from 51% in 2020.

ACCESS TO HEALTH SERVICES: This has significantly increased and improved the quality of life of the average Ugandan. As a result, life expectancy at birth has improved to 68 years, from 43 years in 1986; overall maternal mortality ration has reduced by about 45% from 336 per 100,000 to 189 per 100,000 live births in the past 10 years; infant mortality rate has reduced from 122 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1986 to 28 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2024; and killer diseases (measles, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, Tuberculosis and Diphtheria) have since been eliminated through immunization.

THE NATIONAL ROAD NETWORK: The road network that is tarmacked has increased to 6,288 kilometres from 1,000 kilometres in 1986 and 844 kilometres at independence.

ACCESS TO CLEAN AND SAFE WATER: Currently, 68% and 71.6% of the population in the rural (within a walking distance of 500m) and urban areas (within a walking distance of 200m), respectively, have access to safe and clean water. At the village level, the number of villages with a safe, clean and affordable water supply system increased from 38,809 villages in 2021 to 57,313 villages out of 71,210 in 2025, which is now 81% coverage.

The swearing-in and inauguration ceremonies of the President-Elect of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, create more hope of transforming Uganda’s economy, peace and stability, “Protecting The Gains, Making A Qualitative Leap Into High Middle-Income Status”.

I call upon all Ugandans to join us on Tuesday, 12th May, 2026, at Kololo Ceremonial Independence Ground to celebrate together the victory as the President-Elect take oath, starting at 08:00 am to 2:00 pm.