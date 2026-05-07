News

President Museveni commends NRM MPs for passing Sovereignty Bill 

watchdog
watchdog
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Fellow Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu. Greetings.
This is to congratulate the NRM MPs for passing the Sovereignty Bill which simply means “mutuleke tukole ebyaffe ngamwe bwemukola ebyamwe wataliwo okubayingilila” (let us do our things by ourselves just as you do your own things without anybody interfering with you).

How shameful and disgusting to see people arguing otherwise!! Foreigners interfering in our internal issues, is very dangerous. You want examples? I will give you one today that I gave to the Cabinet the other day. It is how the Israelis led by one Barak and the British supported Idi Amin’s coup in 1971 because Obote was vocal in opposing their policy on Rhodesia (Zimbabwe). Indeed, Edward Heath, the British Prime Minister, recognized Amin after only 10 days.

Many of us had had problems with Obote ever since 1962. However, by this time we were beginning to work together, especially for the realization of the East African Federation and Co-operation and for the liberation of the whole of Africa- Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Sao Tome, Guinea-Bissau, etc., etc.

Bazilio Bataringaya, the former DP strong-man, was now with Obote. Indeed, the economy of Uganda in 1969, grew by 11%. Now these foreigners bring in Idi Amin who had no idea about all these issues. We had to spend 8 years and a lot of deaths in order to solve the problem created for us by others.
Therefore, as you discuss these issues, remember some of these tragedies. Congratulations the NRM MPs.

Signed:

YOWERI K. MUSEVENI
SSAABALWANYI


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article Nekesa rallies Africa, for Gen. Museveni’s Seventh term swearing in
Next Article AMB. ABBEY KIGOZI WALUSIMBI: The Ugandan Diaspora Community; A Strategic Plug In the Jigsaw of Balance of Payments for Economic Sovereignty 

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

Dr.Ayub Mukisa: A View from Karamoja: Why I Wish Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Well

I am back with a political article, and in this one, it…

By
watchdog
4 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

KAGENYI LUKKA: Protection of Sovereignty Bill is Good for Uganda

Sovereignty Is Not a Slogan Every nation has a flag, an anthem,…

9 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

BADRU WALUSANSA: The sovereignty Bill; A balancing Act of Legal And Moral Dilemma 

Uganda’s Protection of Sovereignty Bill 2026 has, more than ever, sparked public…

5 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 788 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4397 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

Dr.Ayub Mukisa: A View from Karamoja: Why I Wish Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Well

I am back with a political article, and in this…

WADADA ROGERS: The Christopher Okello judgement awakens the ugly head of the death penalty

On April 30, 2026, the High…

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Breaking the hunger cycle: Can women’s empowerment solve Uganda’s undernourishment crisis?

Globally, undernourishment or undernutrition affects more…

DENIS JJUUKO: Municipal bonds could help resettle kiosk businesses removed from road reserves

A few weeks ago, the internet…

KAGENYI LUKKA: Protection of Sovereignty Bill is Good for Uganda

Sovereignty Is Not a Slogan Every…