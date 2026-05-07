President Museveni commends NRM MPs for passing Sovereignty Bill 

Fellow Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu. Greetings.

This is to congratulate the NRM MPs for passing the Sovereignty Bill which simply means “mutuleke tukole ebyaffe ngamwe bwemukola ebyamwe wataliwo okubayingilila” (let us do our things by ourselves just as you do your own things without anybody interfering with you).

How shameful and disgusting to see people arguing otherwise!! Foreigners interfering in our internal issues, is very dangerous. You want examples? I will give you one today that I gave to the Cabinet the other day. It is how the Israelis led by one Barak and the British supported Idi Amin’s coup in 1971 because Obote was vocal in opposing their policy on Rhodesia (Zimbabwe). Indeed, Edward Heath, the British Prime Minister, recognized Amin after only 10 days.

Many of us had had problems with Obote ever since 1962. However, by this time we were beginning to work together, especially for the realization of the East African Federation and Co-operation and for the liberation of the whole of Africa- Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Sao Tome, Guinea-Bissau, etc., etc.

Bazilio Bataringaya, the former DP strong-man, was now with Obote. Indeed, the economy of Uganda in 1969, grew by 11%. Now these foreigners bring in Idi Amin who had no idea about all these issues. We had to spend 8 years and a lot of deaths in order to solve the problem created for us by others.

Therefore, as you discuss these issues, remember some of these tragedies. Congratulations the NRM MPs.

Signed:

YOWERI K. MUSEVENI

SSAABALWANYI