CUT SCHOOL TERMS, SCRAP NURSERY SECTION: EDUCATION REFORM DEBATE INTENSIFIES

Wakiso, Uganda — Calls for sweeping changes in Uganda’s education system are gaining momentum, with parents, entrepreneurs, and social commentators pushing proposals that include reducing school terms from three to two and scrapping nursery education entirely.

In Wakiso District, businessman and artist Muyanja Sharifu proposed that the education calendar be revised to only two terms per year, arguing that the current structure is financially demanding and inefficient for many families.

Alongside him, a woman working in a hardware shop supported the idea of eliminating nursery education, saying it places unnecessary financial pressure on parents before children even begin primary school. She also backed the proposal to cut school terms from three to two.

However, concerns have been raised over whether society is ready for such reforms.

During a discussion program, Nyanzi Martin Luther, Head of Operations at Apex Digital Skills, agreed that reforms are necessary but warned that societal behavior must also be considered.

“Yes, it’s true we all need education reforms,” he said. “But look at the people we are requesting reforms for. Someone posts a picture you cannot open with your siblings around in the sitting room, and adds a nuisance caption. How do you expect the Ministry to approve reforms when we still have this?”

His remarks sparked debate on whether academic reforms should be matched with stronger digital discipline and moral education among learners.

Adding to the discussion, social entrepreneur Frank Gashumba emphasized the role of parents in controlling what children consume in media and entertainment.

“Parents must pave the way and ensure their children are not exposed to certain world influences,” Gashumba said, warning that some music content, including Muteme Ensigo, promotes immorality and negatively influences young people.

Education experts argue that while structural reforms such as cutting terms or reviewing early childhood education may ease financial pressure, they must be balanced with efforts to strengthen moral guidance and digital responsibility among learners.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has not yet issued an official response to the growing proposals, but discussions around reform continue to intensify across different sectors of society.

As the debate expands, it reflects a deeper national conversation not only about the structure of schooling, but also about values, parenting, and the environment in which children are raised.