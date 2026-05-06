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Turyasingura Osborne axed from Special Interests Organ over forged academic papers

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Turyasingura Osborne

Turyasingura Osborne has been fired from the Special Interests Organ as the Executive Secretary after it was found out that he used forged academic papers to secure the job.

The Special Interest Organ is under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Turyasingura was sent packing by Minister Betty Amongi and the ministry has since opened criminal charges of forgery against him.

He has tried to lobby through the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa and the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon Robinah Nabbanja to plead for him but on seeing forgery they restrained themselves.

Turyasingura also tried to lobby through State Ministers Hon. Aber Lillian and Hon. Phionah Nyamutooro but when they contacted Hon. Amongi they failed to convince her to return someone who didn’t have academic papers for the job.

He has now resorted to court to re-install him despite not having academic papers.


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