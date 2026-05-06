President Museveni sponsors 150 Muslims  for This Year’s Hajj Pilgrimage to Mecca

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has sponsored 150 Muslims for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Hajj is a sacred pilgrimage that is required of every Muslim at least once in their lifetime – it is one of the five pillars of Islam. Hajj is performed in Mecca, Saudi Arabia every year.

The delegation of pilgrims which will be traveling on 7th and 12th May, 2026, will be led by the Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization also Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President, Haji Faruk Kirunda.

The first group of 90 Muslims was flagged-off today by the Senior Presidential Advisor in-charge of Political Mobilisation, Mr. Moses Byaruhanga at the Office Of the Prime Minister Conference Hall in Kampala.

Mr. Byaruhanga thanked President Museveni for extending support to the Muslim Community by sponsoring the faithful to perform Hajj.

“I also thank Hajjat Mariam Namayanja and Haji Faruk Kirunda for supporting my office in ensuring that the program is a success,” he said.

“State House has worked hand in hand with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) to ensure that the beneficiaries are effectively selected. We gave a chance to the Muslim leaders in each region to select the eligible pilgrims and the program has been transparent. “

He also emphasised that the Hajj offer is fully funded by President Museveni, warning pilgrims not to give anyone money in the name of assisting them to go for the sacred journey.

“Instead of the usual 100 slots, the President has this time round sponsored 150 Muslims for Hajji,” Mr. Byaruhanga said.

“Each Hajj costs Shs21 million on average, that amounts to over Shs 3 billion for 150 people.”

He also reminded the faithful that President Museveni came up with an alternative for the Parish Development Model, which can be embraced by some believers who think that PDM contravenes the Islamic laws due to the interest element (riba).

“We now have Islamic banking and the President is also going to inject billions of shillings in the SACCOs of Muslim leaders such as Imams throughout the country. This money is interest free and it’s meant to economically empower you,” he stated.

“However for clarity the PDM interest is meant to ensure that our money doesn’t lose value.”

He also urged the Muslims to rear white goats and sheep, saying that they are very lucrative especially in Saudi Arabia.

“They usually come around April looking for white goats and sheep to be slaughtered during Eid Al-Adha. The market is there. Such investment can uplift your economic status.”

On the other hand, Mr. Byaruhanga thanked the Muslim community for supporting President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

On his part, Haji Kirunda urged the pilgrims not to be tourists when they reach Saudi Arabia, saying that they may land into trouble while on the holy journey.

“There’s a difference between tourists and pilgrims. You shouldn’t go there to be a tourist, if you try to be a tourist you may get lost, so I advise you to follow the rules and guidelines,” he stated.

He also urged the pilgrims to respect themselves and maintain proper hygiene, in that they don’t taint the image of the State House and Uganda at large.

“Don’t try to take anything which doesn’t belong to you, you will face the law in Saudi Arabia and we may not come back with you after Hajj if you break the law,” he said.

He also thanked President Museveni for supporting and standing with Muslims.

Hajjat Mariam Namayanja, Special Presidential Assistant in charge of Monitoring the Parish Development Model (PDM) program, said there are two groups which are going for Hajj, “With the first one being flagged-off today.”

She further re-echoed Mr. Byaruhanga’s statement that the offer is fully catered for by President Museveni and requested Muslims to report anyone who tries to solicit funds from them.

Hajjat Namayanja also tasked the Muslims to pray for Uganda so that it continues to be peaceful.

“Last time we prayed and we had peaceful elections. We should now pray for our President and our country so that it continues to be peaceful,” she noted.

“This Hajj offer is not discriminatory. All eligible Muslims irrespective of their political background can benefit because this is a national program. We should also be patient and calm during the holy journey. We want a peaceful hajj.”

Dr. Kikambi Twaha Muhammad, Director, Tawakal Travels thanked President Museveni for offering Hajj Pilgrimage to ordinary Ugandans who are unable to financially afford to fulfil the 5th pillar of Islam.

“This is the 5th Pillar of Islam so we can’t thank President Museveni enough for helping our Muslim brothers and sisters to fulfill this important pillar,” he said.

“Our company was offered the opportunity by the State House to take the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, We thank you.”

Mr. Huzaima Mutumba, Operations Director- Tawakal Travels revealed that their agency was given an opportunity to offer pilgrimage services to 52 pilgrims.

“I take this opportunity to thank H.E the President for giving us the offer to take 52 pilgrims to Mecca,” he said.

Mr. Hamza Adam Bwengye , one of the directors of Anwaary Travels also thanked the President for offering an opportunity to ordinary Muslims to go for Hajj.

He noted that they have 38 pilgrims under their care.

“We thank President Museveni for his support towards Muslims. He has been doing this for years. All we can do is to pray for him for a long lasting life. All pilgrims under our care will have 5 star services while in Saudi Arabia,” Mr. Bwengye said.

Ms. Mayimuna Nababi from Ndese,Mukono district, thanked President Museveni for offering her Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

“I thank President Museveni for the Hajj offer. I didn’t expect it but Allah has made it for me. I’m so happy,” she said.

Sheikh Kassim Kigozi from Butambala district said he was so excited to go for Hajj this year.

He said he was among those who missed going for Hajj last year.

“Fortunately, the State House gave me an Umrah offer and now, they have given me Hajj,” Sheikh Kigozi said.

“I’m so happy that I’m going for Hajj, all courtesy of President Museveni. I thank him so much. May Allah give me the best out of it.”

Ms. Aisha Kyakuwa from Makindye commended President Museveni for loving Islam to the extent of offering free Hajj to Muslims.

“We thank you, Your Excellency, for this offer. We pray that Allah gives you a healthy life,” she said.

Sheikh Isa Keli Pedo, the District Kadhi of Kotido hailed President Museveni for extending his generosity to the Muslim Community.

“I’m really grateful and I urge all Muslims to appreciate the person of the President for the support towards Muslims,” he said.