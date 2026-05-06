BADRU WALUSANSA: Parliament and the National theatre; two identical twins separated by road

The national theatre is the central venue for music, drama and comedy shows. Adjacent to it is the Parliament of Uganda – ideally a place that should have been the national treasure for policy formulation, oversight and appropriation. However, it now appears like Parliament wants to outshine the national theatre by becoming a temple of theatrics and demagoguery. Currently, Parliament has made Ugandans become more confident that the country can still function without it. Who would want a Parliament that is rubber stamp, a Parliament that acts outside the will of the people and a Parliament that fronts its interests over those of the people?

To validate this seemingly tough scrutiny on Parliament, we may sooner than later need an opinion poll to find out whether it is still a going concern or not. Perhaps, the results from such polls may not surprise many because they are predetermined. While Ugandans have painfully sustained such a sized Parliament with a huge expenditure budget, the audit reveals limited return on investment. Not because Parliament has not passed laws, but because many of those laws are against the will of the people. Not because there are no debates in Parliament, but because the quality of debate is disappointing sometimes. Not because there are no voices in Parliament, but because the voices of reason are often marginalized.

Ugandans are so disappointed in Parliament because, unlike the Executive or Judiciary where their say is almost immaterial, their feeling is that Parliament is the only institution where their voices would be amplified. However, this is a fallacy because many people describe Parliament as a crime scene where the constitution has numerously been molested through the removal of presidential term and age limits.

The latest crime is the overthrow of the people’s sovereignty following the passing of the sovereignty bill in whatever form, despite the wider public rejection.

The damning image of Parliament might render even public relations experts inept.

Other than being perceived as a place where political drama is staged, clearance house and annexure of the Executive, what else is Parliament known for that can soothe the public outrage? Many Ugandans also think it’s a place where money and smartly dressed women and men meet for trade-offs.

I further think its redemption will require the people’s input especially through subjecting MPs to high standards. MPs’ performance should be assessed on tangible indicators based on their cardinal roles.

Their voters should hold them more accountable. This is not to say all the MPs represent the biblical nine lepers who failed to return. There are some whose conscience remains intact and have laboured to execute their delegated function in the best interest of Ugandans.

Having ardently followed the infamous protection of sovereignty bill, I wish to cite two MPs who stamped their feet down to not only reject the bill but also extend value to their “bosses” who are the people of Uganda.

The first MP is Hon. Enna Ebaju Adeke, the Soroti Woman MP who insisted on continuing with the public submissions as a sign of respect to the people of Uganda who had turned up that day at Parliament to submit their memoranda in respect to the sovereignty bill. This came after the joint committee on Defence and Legal Affairs was divided on suspending the session to attend the main Parliamentary sitting. Hon. Adeke explained to the committee that suspending the public hearing would amount to disrespect of Ugandans. This good gesture moved everyone because she didn’t just act but she acted in the best interest of the people of Uganda at that moment.

And then the second MP is Hon. Jonathan Odur, the outgoing Erute South County MP, who put up a spirited fight while submitting the minority report on the sovereignty bill.

One could tell that Hon. Odur firmly spoke what the majority Ugandans against the bill would have said. No doubt, history will absolve these two MPs and many others who haven’t relegated their roles and responsibilities.

It’s our responsibility though as Ugandans to continuously demand Parliament to apply the human face while discharging its role. This will help it detach from its alleged twin on the opposite side – the national theatre – if Ugandans are to take it seriously.

However, should Ugandans be asked to auction Parliament any day, any time? The ayes will have it, and they will help pass it on to the lowest bidder.

The author Mr. Badru Walusansa is a socio-political analyst