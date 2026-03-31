“Listen to the grass root community and address their challenges”- Sr. Grace Akiror implores Kitagwenda District leadership

Sr.Dr. Mary Grace Akiror, the Deputy Head of the RDC secretariat has rallied the leadership of Kitagwenda District on Service Delivery.

While meeting the technical, political, security and the Special Interest Groups at the District Council Hall today, Sr. Dr. Akiror appreciated the leadership for working tirelessly towards securing a landslide win for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of 91.6%.

She called upon the participants to serve diligently, exercising high degree of care while serving the community. She noted that it is prudent for each and every worker of government to work and leave behind a lasting legacy on retirement. She called up on the District Service Commission to desist from selling of jobs.

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Research Dr. Dan Sekibobo rallied the leaders on paying detail to the entire service delivery across the district. He noted that diagnosing and addressing the various community challenges is key

Dr. Sekibobo encouraged the participants to get to the grassroot and engage botton up planning strategy through listening and appreciating the communities to find a lasting solution through community Barazas.

The Kitagwenda RDC, Mr. Kanyamahane Isiah welcomed the participants for gracing the engagement. He appreciated the central government for the vast funding opportunities and the visionary leadership of the President.

The Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Moses Mahmood, Dallili commended government for supporting the District on various programs and projects. He commended the participants for the team work and patriotism exhibited so far.

He noted that the District team is already engaging the Parish Development Model Team to ensure full recovery of the PDM funds.

The participants appreciated the team for the cordial engagement noting that such trend should continue for the betterment of the District.

On the various Government programs and projects in Kitagwenda District, the total distance of the District roads network stands at 157 km where 52 km of the roads are gravel and 107 km of the roads network are earth. The bridges in the District do include: Nkurungo (3 no.), Kyabasasa, and Rwambu Kamayenje Kiburara prison bridge. The big culverts in the District include; Rukinga, Nyakabaale, and Ryengoma. On the utilization of the Uganda Road Fund and Road Maintenance Grant for the financial year 2023/ 2024 – 2025/2026.

Road projects worked on from the FY 2023/2024 to 2025/2026 with funding from Uganda Road Fund and Road Rehabilitation grants total to 18 roads with a length of 219.61 KMs, additionally 2 swamps have been raised and construction of 2 box culverts has been done. The Road Fund has enhanced maintenance of Kitagwenda Town council (Urban Roads) and Sub Counties Community Access Roads (CARs). The District Road Equipment has been maintained and serviced as provided for in the maintenance manuals.

In the education sector, the district has 68 Government aided Primary School, 08 Secondary Schools , one technical school and one technical institute, 15 private secondary schools. The district has an enrolment 40288, private schools 5006, government aided secondary schools 4083, and private schools 1614 and 291 in tertiary institutions.

Under AGRI-LED Value Addition Facilities F/Y 2021/2022/2023/24,with funding from Ministry of Local Government and NAADS, 3 farmers group received 3 coffee huller machines with solar driers these are Kabujogera coffee Farmers Group, Buhanda Coffee growers, Nganiko Coffee Farmers and processors groups.

The beneficiary groups are Nyakera Twimukye group and Buhumuriro Traders Association.

Kitagwenda District received 5 tractors and distributed them to Kitagwenda Mansons, The John Charity Foundation Development Association, Kakasi Farmers’ Group, Kitagwenda United Farmers and Nshanju Tweyombekye and todate they have tilled 4116 acres of land.

With funding under UgIFT, micro scale irrigation sites worth Shs1,224,547,090 benefiting 56 farmers with were established accorss the district. All the Micro Scale Irrigation schemes are functional.

Additionally, 2 micro scale irrigation demonstration sites in Mahyoro Town Council and Kicheche sub County were established.

Still under the funding from UGiFT , UPDF and RBF and PHC, the following projects were achieved: Construction of Staff Quarters at Kanara HCIII, Laboratory at Kicheche HC3, Nyabbani HC3 and Ntara HC4 (Baylor Uganda), Waiting Shed (for mothers) at Ntara HCIV Incinerator at Ntara HCIV and Kanara HC3, Ultrasound scan at Ntara HCIV, construction of 4 (5 Stance) pit latrines at Heath Facilities, Fencing of Ntara HCIV, renovation of maternity Wards at Mahyoro and Kanara HCIIIs, construction of 2 Water tank systems, renovation of staff quarters and construction of walk way to the mortuary, solar back up in OPD at Kanara HC3.

On the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE),the payments started in August 2020. In the District the number of beneficiaries stand at 1051 (478 Males and 573 Females) Total amount of given 118,180,000 Special Enterprise Grant for Older Persons (SEGOP Total number of beneficiaries 89 Total amount Disbursed 67,764,433.