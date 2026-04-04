Commissioner Seku underscores role of patriotism and religion in shaping responsible citizens 

The Commissioner for National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) at State House, Ms. Hellen Seku has called on Ugandan youth to embrace the strong connection between patriotism and Christianity as a foundation for personal growth and national development.

Seku made the remarks while addressing students from various universities across the country during the Focus Annual National Students’ Easter Camp held at the Focus Camp Training Centre in Garuga on Good Friday.

The camp, organized by the Fellowship of Christian Unions, was held under the theme: “Inspiring Spiritual Growth and Renewed Commitment to Christian Living and the Great Commission.”

Speaking to the gathering, Ms. Seku emphasized the importance of prayer in the lives of young people, describing it as a guiding force behind her own journey. She shared that her commitment to prayer played a key role in her rise from a humble beginning to serving in one of the highest offices in the country.

“Prayer is central to the life of every young person. It has guided me to where I am today, serving in the highest office in Uganda,” she said.

She urged the youth to cultivate a culture of reading and research, noting that excessive dependence on the digital world can hinder personal development. According to Ms. Seku, reading not only broadens knowledge but also helps young people stay focused and disciplined.

Addressing the relationship between patriotism and Christianity, Ms. Seku said both values complement each other in shaping responsible citizens. She encouraged the youth to remain committed to spiritual growth while also contributing positively to national development.

Seku commended young people for preserving the country’s peace and stability, noting that Uganda has enjoyed over four decades of relative peace compared to the turbulent past narrated by older generations.

“Our grandparents tell stories of a time when people lived in fear due to wars. Today, we enjoy peace and the freedom to worship. We must protect these gains,” she said.

The Commissioner further called for resilience, hard work, patience, and determination among the youth.

Quoting biblical teachings, she reminded participants that diligence is essential for success.

“The Bible says that he who does not work shall not eat. We must avoid laziness and instead embrace hard work and purpose in life,” she emphasized.

Ms. Seku also highlighted the core values of patriotism, including love for knowledge, diligence, spiritual uprightness, and moral integrity. She encouraged students to take interest in learning more about their country through research and active engagement.

Ms. Seku also thanked the camp organizers and Mr. Mark Kamugaba for the invitation, expressing appreciation for the spiritual leadership and guidance provided by pastors at the camp.

Seku concluded by sharing her personal testimony, attributing her achievements to God’s grace and encouraging the youth to remain steadfast in faith while pursuing their goals.