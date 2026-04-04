President Museveni bids farewell to outgoing Russian Ambassador Vladlen Semivolos 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today bid farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Uganda, H.E Vladlen Semivolos at State House, Entebbe.

During the meeting, President Museveni and his guest reflected on historical relations, and praised the outstanding contribution in strengthening and consolidating Uganda-Russia relations.

President Museveni also wished Ambassador Semivolos well as he takes on his next chapter of life.

“I congratulate you on finishing your tour of duty and I commend your efforts in ensuring the continued warmth and cooperation between our countries and people. I wish you good luck in your future endeavors,” President Museveni remarked.

H.E Semivolos, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and friendly connections established during his tenure in Uganda.

“I take pride and special privilege to have served in this country and I honour your support in various fields that have benefitted both Uganda and Russia,” he noted.