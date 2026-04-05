MUSEVENI, MAMA JANET SEND EASTER MESSAGE, SIGNAL HOPE AND UNITY

KAMPALA — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni have issued a joint Easter message to Ugandans, breaking the silence with a brief but symbolic communication that has already stirred public attention.

Posting via his official X account early Sunday, Museveni wrote: “Maama Janet and I wish you a Happy Easter.” The message was accompanied by a stylised “Happy Resurrection Day!!” graphic addressed to “Fellow Countrymen, Countrywomen and Bazzukulu.”

The design leans heavily into scripture, spelling out the core Christian message—resurrection, victory over death, forgiveness of sins, and the promise of eternal life. It frames Easter as a turning point: from the despair of Good Friday to the triumph of new beginnings.

A prominent portrait of the President dominates the artwork, backed by familiar religious symbolism—the cross, a dove, and radiant clouds—before being formally signed off: “Yoweri K Museveni, PRESIDENT,” complete with the Ugandan flag emblem.

WHY THIS MESSAGE IS TURNING HEADS

This was no ordinary holiday greeting.

The joint sign-off comes at a time when Maama Janet’s reduced public appearances have fueled quiet but persistent speculation—both online and in political circles—about her health. By issuing a shared message, the First Family projects stability, cohesion, and continuity.

For many Ugandans, Maama Janet is more than First Lady—she is a moral voice and a central figure in education and faith-based initiatives. Her inclusion, even symbolically, sends a calculated reassurance: the First Family remains intact and present.

RELIGION, POLITICS, AND THE MOMENT

In a country where Christianity commands a dominant following, Easter is not just another date on the calendar—it is a moment of deep reflection, hope, and renewal.

And the timing is telling.

With citizens grappling with economic pressure, youth unemployment, and ongoing governance debates, a message anchored in resurrection and “new dawn” language is unlikely to be accidental. It taps directly into the emotional and spiritual realities of millions who lean on faith as a coping mechanism.

The joint message also reinforces the long-standing branding of the Museveni household as a pillar of Christian family values—an image that has been central to their political identity for decades.

REACTIONS

As expected, reactions have been split.

Supporters flooded timelines with prayers and Easter blessings. One thing is clear: for millions heading to church or gathering with family this Easter, the message serves its core purpose—an official nod from the country’s top leadership on one of the most sacred days in the Christian calendar.