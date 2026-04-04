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Threeways Shipping Services Group Gets its Day in Court

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Threeways Shipping Services (Group) Ltd has won a critical legal battle, forcing Standard Chartered Bank Uganda back to the drawing board after the High Court rejected the Bank’s attempt to shut down the lawsuit before it could be heard.

In a ruling dated 31st March 2026 Hon.Justice Patricia Mutesi dismissed the Bank’s strike-out application outright, finding it without merit and confirmed that Three Ways Shipping’s case will proceed to full trial.

Standard Chartered Bank had argued that a separate lawsuit was barred under Section 34 (1) of the Civil Procedure Act. The Court disagreed, ruling that the Banks private sale of the Threeways’ Namanve Industrial property operated outside the courts formal execution process entirely, making the legal challenge not only valid, but necessary.

The Bank had no court warrant, no judicial supervision. It acted alone and now it must answer for that in court. Civil Suit No.0050 of 2021 is alive and Threeways Shipping will have its full hearing on the merits. Threeways Shipping was represented by M/S ABMAK Associates.


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