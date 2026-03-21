Museveni Delivers Eid Joy to Ghettos: Livestock, Food Supplies, and UGX 5bn Pledge Mark Festive Goodwill

Kampala, Uganda – Friday, March 20, 2026 – As Ugandans marked Eid-ul-Fitr today following the announcement that the Shawwal moon was not sighted earlier in the week, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni extended a timely gesture of support to ghetto communities in Greater Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono districts.

Through a special distribution of livestock and food items, the President aimed to bolster communal celebrations and reinforce ties with urban grassroots populations. The centerpiece event unfolded in Kyanja–Komamboga, Kampala, drawing ghetto representatives and leaders from across the region to receive the donations and the Head of State’s message.

Major General Christopher Ddamulira, Director of Crime Intelligence, personally delivered the consignment—featuring bulls, cows, and essential staples like rice—while conveying President Museveni’s appreciation for the communities’ steadfast role in upholding peace, particularly during recent elections.

“The President has sent me to thank you—his sons and daughters—for standing firm, maintaining peace, and directly supporting him through the ballot,” Maj. Gen. Ddamulira declared. “You have demonstrated patriotism and discipline. Continue on this path and avoid acts of criminality and violence.”

He spotlighted encouraging developments in the ghettos, such as increased uptake of National ID registration, which has empowered more residents to participate fully in national democratic life.

The government, he assured, remains dedicated to structured empowerment via Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs). Residents were encouraged to enroll in their division-level ghetto SACCOs to unlock forthcoming benefits.

“The President has acknowledged your responsible utilization of previous funds. The pledged UGX 5 billion support is in the pipeline, but you must organize yourselves through SACCOs to access these soft loans,” Maj. Gen. Ddamulira emphasized.

Major Emmanuel Kuteesa, accompanying the delegation, greeted the Muslim faithful on completing Ramadan and urged collective joy.

“This is not just about receiving bulls and food; it is about coming together as one family,” he said. “Organize yourselves, prepare a common venue, slaughter, cook, and celebrate together—no takeaways this time, but unity and shared joy.”

In Mukono Municipality, communities planned to assemble at Nakiyanja–Sonde in Goma Division—popularly called Goguryeo Kingdom Ghettos—led by Chairman Ssali Nazir. Home to over 300 self-employed youth in car washing bays, sand vending, and similar hustles, the area exemplifies rising enterprise amid urban challenges.

Local leaders hailed the initiative as a powerful symbol of government inclusion, deepening bonds between leadership and ordinary citizens.

Reiterating the President’s core message, Maj. Gen. Ddamulira stressed that lasting progress hinges on peace and discipline.

“A peaceful Uganda is the foundation for progress. I urge you all to remain disciplined and focused on development.”

The gesture arrives amid ongoing efforts to integrate ghetto youth into national programs, blending festive goodwill with calls for sustained stability and self-organization.

By Salongo Mazinga

Ghetto Coordinator, Mukono District