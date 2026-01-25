President Museveni awards six outstanding entrepreneurs for their contribution to Uganda’s economy 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday awarded six (6) outstanding entrepreneurs and industrialists for their contribution to Uganda’s economic transformation at the Mustard Seed Awards 2025, held at Africa Coffee Park in Rwashameire, Ntungamo District.

The event organised by Inspire Africa Coffee, was in celebration of 40 years of growth, and part of the President’s third project inspection visit to Africa Coffee Park, a 150-acre state-of-the-art industrial hub positioned to become the largest coffee-processing and value-addition center in Eastern and Central Africa.

The award recipients included among others, Jennifer Mwijukye, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Unifreight Cargo Handling Ltd; Hao Zhang, Managing Director and Chairman of Liao Shen Industrial Park; Idro Taban, Chief Executive Officer Zero Waste; Barak Orland, Chief Executive Officer BAR Aviation.

In his remarks, President Museveni who was in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, congratulated the awardees and appreciated Uganda’s export earnings, which he said, are for the first time more than the import bill attributing it to value addition.

“I’m so glad many people are waking up, and the rebirth of knowledge is now making sense. People like Nelson Tugume [CEO of Inspire Africa Coffee] are very useful having been provoked by my message. That is why we have supported and shall continue to support them,” he said.

Referring to the four factors of production (land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship), which are the basis of production of goods and services, the President called on the people to mainly focus on entrepreneurship, describing it as the major coordinator.

However, the President warned against uncontrolled hemorrhage /ekyejwiso /ekikulukuto, which he said is a major problem in Africa.

“Africa’s landmass is 12 times the size of India, with 1.5 billion people, yet its GDP is only $3 trillion, while the USA, which is about 1/4 of the land of Africa with 300million people, has a GDP of $32trillion,” he said.

“It’s a shame for such a small country to be 30 times richer than us.”

The President saluted Mr. Tugume and all his colleagues at the Inspire Africa Coffee for not only being exemplary in emulating his wealth creation message, but also unlocking the potential of coffee husk organic fertilizer at the establishment to improve soil structure for long term productivity.

President Museveni also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support during the recently concluded presidential elections and the election of the NRM leaders.

On her part, Maama Janet commended Mr. Tugume and Inspire Africa Coffee for its job creation potential.

She noted that the massive investment into the coffee value chain has set a new trajectory for the sector.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, in celebration of President Museveni’s resounding victory, thanked the people of Ntungamo for making history by scooping the second highest vote tally in the country, after Isingiro District.

“This is a result of the trust people have in President Museveni’s good leadership and the progress our country continues to make,”he noted.

Rt. Hon. Tayebwa thanked Mr. Tugume for the establishment of a fertilizer plant that will provide affordable fertilisers to farmers to boost coffee yields and improve livelihoods.

He further appreciated the establishment of a coffee resort to promote coffee tourism and the transformation Inspire Africa Coffee has done to the coffee sector.

The Minister for Presidency, Hon Babirye Milly Babalanda, appreciated President Museveni’s wealth creation philosophy that has empowered Ugandans into meaningful development.

Hon. Babalanda further applauded the stewardship of Mr. Tugume who has demonstrated a big testimony of the power of vision, perseverance and faith in one’s country.

Driven by conviction and enthusiasm, Hon. Babalanda revealed that what began as a heartfelt conversation between a son and a mother about coffee prices at their farm in 2018, has exposed coffee from the regions of Buganda, Kigezi, Ankole and Bugisu to the shelves of Turkey, USA and China.

“This is how nations arise when private ambitions align with national purpose,” she said

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero, on behalf of all scientists and innovators, hailed President Museveni for his full support that has enabled the sector to attain tangible results.

“Science is now visible and its impact on the economy can be understood by many,” she remarked.

Mr. Tugume, a second coffee generation farmer taken after his late father, highlighted a remarkable display of a resilience journey he has undergone to achieve success.

“I am so grateful to you, Your Excellency. This dream wouldn’t have taken shape had it not been you.”

The Inspire Africa Coffee project is aligned with Uganda’s 4th National Development Plan (NDP IV 2025/26–2029/30).

With coffee identified as one of six priority agricultural value chains for value addition, the project aims to shift Uganda from a bulk coffee exporter to a high-value coffee producer and increase Uganda’s coffee value from USD 2 billion to USD 5 billion by 2030.

Earlier in the day, President Museveni and the First Lady toured the fertiliser production plant on the shores of Lake Nyabihoko.

The President later addressed the unstoppable victory rally that was organised to celebrate his recent election victory.

The event was attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Senior Presidential Advisors, the clergy, RDCs, Ntungamo District Leadership and the business community.