Kampala – A senior official, Dr. Ogwang Liboni Okwirot, has lodged a scathing six-page whistle-blower petition dated 11 November 2025 directly to Her Excellency the Vice President, the Prime Minister, several Cabinet ministers, the Attorney General, the Inspector General of Government (IGG), and other top authorities. The letter demands the immediate cancellation or judicial review of the appointment of Mrs. Diana Evusa Libese as Programme Manager (Youth) under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

The petition accuses high-ranking officials of blatantly violating recruitment laws by sidelining a highly qualified Northern Uganda candidate, Ms. Agnes Angiro Ogwang, and instead handing the lucrative U1-scale position to Mrs. Evusa — who allegedly lacks the required academic qualifications and relevant experience.

Dr. Okwirot links the controversy to the ongoing Rationalisation of Government Agencies (RAPEx) process, claiming some accounting officers exploited the merger of entities like the former National Youth Council back into the parent ministry to “bring in wives, relatives, and friends who do not have qualifications for some jobs.”

The internal advert (No. 4/2024) for the post of Programme Manager, National Council for Youth, was restricted to staff of the former National Youth Council and clearly stipulated:

– Honours Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences, Social Work, Development Studies, Public Administration, Management, Business Administration, Law or related fields, plus a Master’s Degree in a relevant discipline.

– Minimum nine (9) years of relevant programme management experience, three (3) of which at senior officer level in Government or equivalent.

Ms. Agnes Angiro Ogwang, who holds a Bachelor’s in Commerce and an MBA in Finance and Administration, and boasts over 18 years with the National Youth Council (including serving as Executive Secretary/Accounting Officer), far exceeded these criteria. Sources indicate President Museveni himself had reportedly endorsed her suitability for the role during discussions at State House Entebbe.

Yet, according to the petition, Commissioner for Youth and Children Affairs Asimwe Alex and Permanent Secretary Aggrey David Kibenge allegedly engineered the appointment of Mrs. Diana Evusa Libese — said to be Mr. Asimwe’s Kenyan wife — whose only known qualification is a Bachelor’s Degree in Secretarial Studies. The whistle-blower claims an illegal arrangement was made to sponsor her Master’s degree using public funds as part of the deal.

The letter further alleges that Mr. Asimwe personally delivered Mrs. Evusa’s application to the Permanent Secretary, who then directed Public Service Commission panel member Grace Tubwita to “quickly give out this job” to her, bypassing standard procedure and without informing the PSC Chairperson.

Dr. Okwirot describes the saga as “corruption of the highest order” and warns that persistently appointing unqualified individuals while frustrating competent northern Ugandans risks plunging the country into chaos.

As of publication, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, the Public Service Commission, and State House had not issued any official response. The petition has been widely copied to Parliament and anti-corruption agencies.

This scandal erupts just months after the controversial handling of Prof. Wasswa Balunywa’s transfer and amid reports that over Shs2 billion meant for youth programmes has gone unaccounted for during the RAPEx transition.

Why This Story Matters

With Uganda’s youth forming over 70% of the population and battling mass unemployment, the integrity of youth-focused institutions is not negotiable. Handing a top youth programme position to an allegedly unqualified individual through marital connections — while locking out a veteran northern Ugandan professional — deepens tribal resentment, kills meritocracy, and mocks President Museveni’s frequent anti-corruption pledges.

If the serious claims of forged eligibility, abuse of office, and misuse of taxpayer money to fund private studies are substantiated, they expose dangerous rot at the heart of the civil service. In an era of agency rationalisation meant to save public funds, such patronage only breeds inefficiency, discourages talent, and turns the youth demographic dividend into a powder keg. Watchdog Uganda will continue demanding answers and accountability.