President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today concluded his Presidential campaign trail in the Teso Sub-region with a grand rally at Emokori A Cell, Emokori Ward, Bukedea Town Council in Bukedea District.

Addressing a mammoth crowd, President Museveni thanked the people of Bukedea for their unwavering support to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and for standing firmly behind the Speaker of Parliament and NRM Second National Vice Chairperson, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among.

He described her re-election as a clear demonstration of the people’s confidence in tested leadership.

“I want to thank you, the people of Bukedea, for supporting Anita Among and showing how shallow and bogus NUP is. The lady who was put to contest against her was even her relative, but they didn’t know. I congratulate Anita Among,” President Museveni said.

The President reminded the gathering that the first major contribution of the NRM is peace, recalling his days in the bush when he used to camp in the area. “Because of the correct ideology, we were able to end all these wars. That is how Uganda has become an island of peace, hosting millions of refugees from our brother countries,” he said.

He emphasized that the second contribution of the NRM is development, citing major achievements in economic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and telecommunications.

“You people of Bukedea, once we complete all these roads, Teso will be fully connected to Karamoja. Electricity is already here — almost every sub-county in Bukedea now has power. Bukedea Town Council has electricity, Kachumbala has electricity, and the remaining sub-counties will be connected in the coming government,” he assured.

On water, the President said the government’s plan is to ensure every parish in Bukedea has access to clean water.

“The big plan we have is the Lake Kyoga Gravity Flow Scheme, which will cover Ngora, Kumi, Katakwi, Bukedea, and Kapelebyong. Teso is easy to deal with because it’s flat — the water will be pumped by gravity,” he explained.

He added that 80 percent of Bukedea’s rural villages already have access to safe water, with two major piped water systems — Bukedea Town Council and Kachumbala Town — completed, serving more than 28,000 people combined.

“We are drilling new boreholes, rehabilitating old ones, and protecting springs to increase access. Our target is 100 percent coverage,” the President said.

He further revealed that new piped water systems are being developed in Aloet and Amus Towns, and the Bukedea Gravity Flow Scheme, which will serve both Bukedea and Kween districts, is underway.

The President also highlighted ongoing water-for-production projects such as the Acomai Irrigation Scheme, valley dams, and small-scale irrigation systems in Komuge and Malera Sub-counties to boost agricultural productivity.

On education, President Museveni reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure every parish has a government primary school and every sub-county has a government secondary school.

“Bukedea now has 98 government primary schools and nine government secondary schools. However, 96 parishes still lack a government primary school, and 10 sub-counties do not have a secondary school. We are addressing this through the construction of new Seed Secondary Schools,” he said.

He noted that two new Seed Secondary Schools are currently under construction in Bukedea and that Bukedea Secondary School will be rehabilitated under the programme for traditional schools.

On health, the President reported that Bukedea District has two Health Centre IVs and nine Health Centre IIIs, with plans to expand coverage.

“We shall upgrade Aminit Health Centre II to Health Centre III and construct new health centres in Komuge, Aligoi, Kwarikwar, and Koena sub-counties. We shall also continue with immunization, ensure drugs are tracked using ICT, and build houses for health workers,” he said.

He added that the government will continue improving service delivery by equipping all health units with modern diagnostic tools and medical supplies, while sustaining efforts to eradicate malaria and other preventable diseases.

On transport, President Museveni mentioned the Tororo–Gulu–Pakwach railway line, which will boost regional trade and connect Teso to northern Uganda and other parts of the country.

Turning to wealth creation, President Museveni reminded the people that while development is essential, household wealth is even more important.

“Development is good, but wealth creation is what transforms a family. You don’t need tarmac roads to succeed. We have examples of people who listened to my message on wealth creation and are thriving even in remote areas,” he said.

He noted that government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga were designed to help people transition from poverty to prosperity, and more support will continue to flow.

“In the case of Teso, Acholi, and Lango, the government will resume restocking by giving each household five cows as compensation for the cattle they lost during the wars and cattle rustling,” he announced.

The President also highlighted job creation as another key NRM achievement.

“Where do jobs come from? They come from wealth creation — in commercial agriculture, manufacturing, and services like hotels. When we create wealth, we create jobs,” he emphasized.

Concluding his address, President Museveni made a passionate appeal for free education in all government schools.

“I started this program in 1996, but some head teachers continue to charge fees in government schools. That’s why I started skilling hubs where children are trained for six months for free,” he said.

“I would like NRM people to notice three things: one, children are dropping out because of school fees; two, when I started skilling hubs, those children became productive within six months; and three, they are now producing items we used to import from China. That is why I urge all NRM leaders to stop fees in government schools,” he stressed.

The Vice President, H.E. Jessica Alupo, thanked the President for dedicating time to the Teso Sub-region during his campaign and reaffirmed the region’s unwavering support for the NRM.

The Second National Vice Chairperson (NRM), Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, hailed the President for the prevailing peace and harmony in Teso, thanking him for ending wars and cattle rustling.

She pledged overwhelming support for President Museveni in the coming election, calling for a block vote for him and all NRM candidates.

Mr. Epilo Isaac, the NRM Chairperson for Bukedea District, expressed gratitude to the President for the enormous development projects implemented under his leadership and pledged 99.99 percent support for him in the forthcoming election.