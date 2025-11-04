By Edrisa ssentongo

A new GSMA report has revealed that with the right digital reforms Uganda can connect 4 million more citizens to the internet creating more than 1.79 million new jobs and also generate 146 trillion in additional economic value by 2030.

The report unveiled in Kampala during the GSMA digital Africa summit under the theme Driving Digital transformation of the economy in Uganda, opportunities, Policy reforms and the role of the Media.

The report also comes outlines how collaborative policy action can accelerate inclusive growth and ensure every Ugandan benefits from the digital economy envisioned in the National development Plan and the digital Uganda Vision 2040.

“Uganda Digital transformation is about people enabling every citizen, entrepreneur and community to thrive in a connected economy by making access more affordable and policies more predictable, Uganda can ensure that digital progress delivers for everyone, said Angella Wamola Head of Africa at GSMA.

GSMA is a global is a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to postive business environments and societal change with a vision to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry can thrive.

The GSMA called for a people centered policy framework that promotes affordability, innovation and digital skills and proposed key priorities would help Uganda achieve it’s national development plan objectives such as creating a stable investment environment, accelerating the use of digital technology to increase affordability and inclusion, strengthen energy and infrastructure coordination and modernize regulation for digital.