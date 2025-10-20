The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has appealed to the RDCs to create a good working relationship with community members to promote security and effective service delivery.

The minister made her remarks while commissioning the new building of RDCs offices in Buyende district.

Speaking to the gathering, the minister extended gratitude to H.E. the President and the NRM party for its commitment to promoting services down to the people.

“I am truly happy to be here today to commission this magnificent newly constructed RDC Office, Buyende District. This office represents H.E. the President’s commitment to effective service delivery and security in our districts.”

The minister also states that the newly constructed facility is a testament to the government’s commitment to effective governance and service delivery.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as a Minister for the Presidency, I am proud to oversee the work of Resident District Commissioners, who are the President’s representatives in the districts. Their role is crucial in ensuring that our government’s programs and policies are implemented effectively at the grassroots level,” she says

The minister also told the public that the new office will serve as a hub for effective governance, coordination and implementation of government programmes in Buyende District.

“It will also provide a platform for the RDC to engage with the community, listen to their concerns, and provide guidance and support where needed.”

“This new office block will enhance the working conditions of our public servants and provide a conducive environment for them to deliver quality services to our citizens,” says the Minister.

“I therefore urge the RDC and the staff of this office to work closely with the district leadership, local councillors, and the community to ensure that we deliver on our promise of effective service delivery and security”.

“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the technical team led by the Secretary to the Office of the President for their tireless efforts in coordinating the construction of the RDC office block. Their dedication, expertise and commitment have enabled the delivery of this world-class facility. On this note, therefore, I wish to commend the contractor, M/S Zawed, for having accomplished the works within the stipulated period of time.”

The minister extended thanks to Buyende District local government leadership for their contribution in making sure that the office is put in place.

“I would also wish to extend my sincerest appreciation to

everyone who contributed to the successful completion of this project. These include the District Leadership, the Project Management Committee, the community of Buyende, as well as the Project Contractor who delivered the Project in a timely manner.”

“Ladies and Gentlemen, as we gather here today, I want to emphasise the importance of supporting our great party, the NRM. For decades, NRM has worked tirelessly to bring prosperity, peace, and stability to our beloved country. From infrastructure development to social services, our party has consistently delivered on its promises” Minister said.

The minister also rallied support for the NRM and H.E. President Museveni.

“I urge you all to continue supporting the NRM, as we strive to build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities. Let us work together to ensure that Buyende district continues to thrive and benefit from the many initiatives and programmes implemented by our government.”

PS of the Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande, commended Minister Babalanda for the good effort to make sure that the new building is put in place so that the RDCs stop renting.

Hajji Kakande extended thanks to the local government leadership of Buyende district for donating land to establish the office.

Hajji also rallied support for President Museveni and Minister Babalanda.

“In the previous elections, NRM presidential candidate did not perform well, but we request that this time round, let NRM score highly, President Museveni and Milly Babalanda.”

“The task of establishing offices of this nature started in 2011, and it is continuous, only that we are able to build one office per year. Therefore, the people of Buyende are very lucky that out over 145 districts, you have got one. You should thank Minister Babalanda, who lobbied this office for you, and love President Museveni for the continuous service delivery. The office is set to accommodate RDCs, DRDCs, Assistants and the DISOs.

The exercise was also attended by the head of the RDC Secretariat, Major Martha Asiimwe; Sister Betty, Regional Whip of RDCs, Richard Gulume, LC V Chairperson; Kanaku Micheal; and other local area leaders.