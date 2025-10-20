The Principal YMCA College of Business Studies Jinja branch, Lambert Okure Drata has made a bold statement saying vocational studies are emerging as a vital pathway for students to acquire practical skills and drive innovation.

He has urged parents and the people of Uganda to update their perspective, because vocational and technical studies are now recognized as vital pathways to acquiring practical skills that can drive innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Okure Drata says with the world facing numerous challenges, the need for skilled individuals who can offer solutions is more pressing than ever.

“…the tide is turning for vocational studies, once stigmatized as a less desirable path, these programs are now gaining recognition for their value in equipping students with practical skills to tackle real-world challenges…”, he maintains.

As the world navigates complex problems, the veteran administrator and teacher says the demand for skilled individuals who can drive innovation and offer solutions is louder than ever.

This shift in perspective, Drata Okure says, is paving the way for a new generation of problem-solvers who can make a meaningful impact and it is the one direction that the leaders and managers of Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) have taken.

This as the Nalufenya road situated College is gearing up to host its 22nd graduation ceremony on 31st Friday, October, 2025 marking a significant milestone in the lives of 673 students who are set to receive certificates and diplomas in various vocational disciplines.

This year’s event promises to be an exciting celebration of the students’ hard work and dedication to acquiring practical skills that can drive innovation and economic growth.

Okure says the graduation ceremony will be themed “Vocational Education and Training For Creativity and Life Skills to Suit Job Market”, highlighting the importance of vocational training in equipping students with the skills needed to tackle real-world challenges and thrive in the job market.

According to Lambert Okure Drata, vocational studies are emerging as a vital pathway for students to acquire practical skills and drive innovation.

“…with the world facing numerous challenges, the need for skilled individuals who can offer solutions is more pressing than ever…,” Drata emphasized, adding the tide is turning for vocational studies, once stigmatized as a less desirable path.

He says the programs are now gaining recognition for their value in equipping students with practical skills to tackle real-world challenges.

The event will be graced by Prof. James Nkata Luyonga, Chancellor of YMCA Comprehensive Institute and Director General of the Uganda Management Institute (UMI).

As the chief guest, Prof. Nkata brings a wealth of experience in educational leadership and management.

Prior to his current roles, he headed the Teacher Education department at Makerere University and served as an education officer in Mpigi district.

He also held a key position at the Ministry of Education and Sports, overseeing teacher education nationwide, and lectured at Makerere University’s department of

A trailblazer in his own right, Prof. Nkata was among the first Ugandans to graduate from Canada in 1996.

With a PhD in Institutional Management, he has consistently demonstrated expertise in educational leadership and management. His presence at the event will underscore the importance of vocational training in Uganda’s economic development.

Vocational training has become a lifeline for young people in Uganda, equipping them with skills to create jobs rather than seek them.

Studies have shown that Uganda’s economy demands skilled labor in areas like carpentry, welding, plumbing, electrical installation, tailoring, and masonry.

By providing hands-on training, vocational courses enable students to apply their knowledge in real-world situations, making them more employable and entrepreneurial.

The Ugandan government has implemented several policies and initiatives to promote vocational education and skilling prog rams.

These include the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Act, 2025, the TVET Policy, and the Skills Development Fund, among others.

These initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to creating a skilled and competitive workforce that can drive economic growth and development.

The Industrial Skilling Hubs dotted in many parts of the country are part of the government’s initiative to equip young people with practical skills to tackle unemployment and drive economic growth.

The hubs aim to provide vocational training in key trades, fostering self-reliance, stimulating entrepreneurship and reducing unemployment.

There are 19 zonal industrial hubs across Uganda’s 15 sub regions, each designed to train up to 600 youth per year.

The hubs also offer training in various trades like carpentry and joinery, welding, metal fabrication, construction and concrete practice.

Service oriented skills are hairdressing, cosmetology, tailoring or fashion and design and shoemaking.

The 22nd graduation ceremony of YMCA College of Business Studies is a testament to the institution’s dedication to providing high-quality vocational training that meets the needs of the labor market.

As the graduands embark on their journey to make a meaningful impact in their communities, we at Watchdog Uganda wish them all the best.

The Jinja branch is part of the YMCA Comprehensive Institute (YCI), a pioneering institution in vocational and technical education in Uganda.

YCI was granted a charter status by President Yoweri Museveni on 11 January,2024 making it the first private Other Degree Awarding Institution (ODAI) in Uganda to receive this prestigious recognition.

Established in 1986, YCI has grown into a reputable institution offering over 30 National Council of Higher Education (NCHE)-accredited vocational and technical courses.