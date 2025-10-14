A dramatic twist has emerged in the Jinja City land committee saga, just hours after the swearing-in ceremony of the Southern Division Area Land Committee.

A law firm, Esarait & Adikin & Company Advocates situated on Hajji Noor Building along Oboja Road in Jinja City, has threatened to drag the city leadership to court over the swearing-in of four members without Morisho Shafik, the embattled chairman.

The four members sworn in on Monday morning 13th October, 2025 are Counsel Isaac Ronald Mudhoola (as interim chairperson), Moses Wanda(member), Issa Muhwezi Kukunda, also known as ‘Ambitious’ and Ms Zurah Faridah Mutesi, the lone female member.

The Legal Threat.

The law firm, acting on behalf of little known Mukisa Saleh, said to be a proxy of Shafik, claims that the swearing-in of the four members without Shafik is illegal and irregular.

In a letter dated 13th October, 2025, the firm warns of legal action against the city leadership, personally targeting the Town Clerk, Moses Otimong, if their demands are not met.

The Letter’s Contents.

The letter, referenced EA/Gen/156-2025, states, “…Our instructions are to take legal action against you personally among other measures should you fail to heed to our demands…”

The law firm argues that the council resolution to swear in the four members was made in haste to serve the current political climate and has no legal basis.

City Leadership’s Response.

However, the city leadership seems unfazed, with the Speaker of Jinja City Council Bernard Mbayo dismissing the letter as “pseudo-political and economic gymnastics.” Otimong assured that the city will move forward, stating, “Just ignore and the city must move forward; induction will be there next week….”.

Pseudo political economic gymnastics refers to actions or statements that pretend to be political or economic in nature but lack genuine substance or sincerity, involves making insincere or deceitful claims often for personal or political gain.

According to the Oxford English dictionary, the term ‘pseudo-politic’ has been in use since the late 1600s describing something that falsely appears to be political in nature or character.

In modern usage, pseudo political is often used to criticize activities or language that lack substance or are deceptive.

In the context of this news article, Mbayo is suggesting that the group’s actions are insincere and lack genuine substance, adding they are using legal threats and political maneuvering as a tactic to disrupt the city’s progress.

“…their true intentions are actually driven by self-interest and ulterior motives but not that they care for meaningful service delivery for the residents and private developers who want to invest…”, Mbayo stressed.

Legal Minds Weigh In

Some legal experts share the same sentiment, saying the letter came in late and would be inconsequential even if it had been served earlier. “The events have already overtaken the letter,” one source said.

Some residents, who spoke to Watchdog Uganda on conditions of anonymity expressed disgust at the apparent attempts by a handful of individuals to dictate the city’s affairs.

“…it is like they think and believe they own Jinja City; they also seem to believe that every decision must be theirs even when they are not in leadership positions, it is unacceptable…”, one resident remarked.

The Bigger Picture.

The controversy comes amid a heated political climate in Jinja City, with Mayor Rio Alton Peter Kasolo ‘Okocha’ and Speaker Bernard Mbayo eyeing bigger political platforms. Mbayo is rumored to be contesting for the Jinja City West MP seat, while Kasolo is fighting to retain his seat.

A Hotbed Of Controversy and Conflicting Interests

The Area Land Committee saga has brought fore the city’s reputation for controversy and conflicting interests.

Jinja City, once hailed as the Industrial hub of East Africa has for decades been plagued by clique formation and a ‘Pull Him Down’(PHD), syndrome where groups and individuals aim to pull others down rather than work towards collective progress.

The PHD syndrome where individuals and groups prioritize pulling others down over collective progress or interest and common good has become a major obstacle.

This mentality has also led to a lack of trust and cooperation among stakeholders making it very challenging to implement projects and programmes that benefit the city and its dwellers.

A History Of Delays

The City’s struggle to constitute a functional City Land Board is a prime example of this malaise. It took three long years for the board to be formed during which time the city missed out on potential investments and revenue. This delay has hindered Jinja City’s ability to compete with Kampala the capital city in attracting local and foreign investors.

Jinja City’s Loss, Njeru’s Gain

The unfavorable business environment in Jinja City has led to a brain drain and capital flight with foreign investors opting for neighboring Njeru Municipality in Buikwe district instead.

The friendly environment and conducive business climate in Njeru have made it an attractive destination for investors.

Sons and Daughters of Busoga Investing Elsewhere.

Sadly, even the sons and daughters of Busoga with financial resources are choosing Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono rather than their home capital or towns. The noisy and disheartening environment in Jinja City is driving away potential investors and entrepreneurs who could contribute to the city’s growth and development.

Commentators of goodwill encourage the City’s leadership and stakeholders to work together create a conducive environment that fosters growth, innovation and investment.

What’s Next?

The law firm’s threat has sparked intense interest, with the Inspector General of Government (IGG) and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) copied on the letter.

The city leadership is expected to respond to the law firm’s threats, while the IGG and SHACU may also take interest in the matter. Will the city leadership stand firm, or will the law firm’s threats yield results? Only time will tell.