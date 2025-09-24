The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has handed the party flag to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to lead the party’s bid for another term in office, 2026-2031.

The flag was handed to President Museveni by the NRM First National Vice Chairperson Alhaji Moses Kigongo as he rallied the electorate to support the best choice for Uganda’s continuity.

‎This was during President Museveni’s maiden campaign rally at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds yesterday after his nomination by the Electoral Commission to run for Presidency in the 2026 general elections. He was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni.

‎

‎Alhaji Kigongo asked NRM party supporters to shun independent candidates who emerged after losing the party primaries.

Addressing his supporters, President Museveni, the NRM Presidential flag bearer 2026- 2031 revealed that his next term of office will focus on full integration of the remaining 32% of the populace into the money economy as a last mile delivery on wealth creation at household level. He said this will be done through the vast socio-economic empowerment schemes.

‎The President explained how the NRM government is deliberately reducing peasantry,citing the drastic reduction from 68% to 32% of households outside the money economy in the last 12 years.

‎‎

‎He also commended his nominators, seconder and the NRM fraternity for supporting his candidature.

‎Candidate Museveni further warned the electorate about liars who want to destroy all scores made by Uganda through their inexperience in leadership.

‎On the other hand, President Museveni confirmed new funding schemes for different sectors in his next term of office including a new fund for jobless graduates, cultural and religious leaders to create their own jobs.

‎

‎Other funds include 15 million shillings allocation to leaders’ SACCOs at each parish, new support fund for fishermen, continuation of the PDM and increased funding, among others.

‎

‎‎He said this is intended to ensure that no one is left behind in the massive national socio-economic transformation agenda.

Furthermore, President Museveni advised disgruntled party members who want to contest as independents to rethink their decision, urging them to seek redress from the internal party appeal structures.

‎

‎He assured them that the 18.5 million voters in NRM will not side with independents.

‎The NRM Second national Vice chairperson,Rt. Hon. Anita Among committed support for President Museveni and to all NRM candidates in the general elections.

‎‎‎Prime Minister emeritus Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda who nominated President Museveni to the Electoral Commission described him as a transformative leader with Uganda and Africa at heart. He said the candidate has steered Uganda from instability to stability, disunity to unity and has pacified Uganda to an island of peace in the region.

‎

‎He also cautioned the electorate against voting for political novices who will cause anarchy to the nation.

‎

‎‎The NRM Secretary General Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong said President Museveni’s candidature was demand-driven by the party’s wide support base.‎

‎