KAMPALA, Uganda – In a move hailed as a progressive step toward empowering Uganda’s vibrant creative sector, Special Presidential Assistant Faruk Kirunda has robustly defended a new 1.8 billion Ugandan shilling (approximately $485,000) loan initiative for emcees, clarifying misconceptions and inviting widespread participation. The program, part of President Yoweri Museveni’s broader Ugx11.1 billion investment in Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) for mechanics, emcees, and skilling hubs, underscores the government’s commitment to grassroots economic growth ahead of the 2026 elections.

Announced by Museveni on September 20, 2025, the initiative aims to provide low-interest revolving loans to support emcees—masters and mistresses of ceremonies—who play a key role in Uganda’s cultural and entertainment landscape. Managed through Kirunda’s office, the funds are accessible at a modest 6% annual interest rate, with a one-year repayment grace period, ensuring sustainability and broad reach.

Mr Kirunda’s detailed X post addressed concerns raised by entertainer MC Kats, who had questioned the initial beneficiary selection in a social media update. Far from favoritism, Kirunda explained that the highlighted recipients—Meddy Dhakaba from Busoga, who spearheaded the proposal; Butuume Geoffrey Speed from Western Uganda; and Ssegujja Fred, chairperson of Abogezi bo ku Mikolo in Buganda—represent diverse regions and were chosen for their leadership in advocating for the sector. “This money is for Emcees to borrow and return… It’s not a handout,” Kirunda emphasized, promoting transparency by announcing that all verified emcees can apply via local government offices starting September 29, with guidelines and coordinator lists available by September 26.

The aide’s proactive response has been praised for fostering inclusivity, countering any notions of exclusion. Supporters on X have lauded the scheme as a timely empowerment tool, aligning with Museveni’s vision since 1986 of building a self-reliant economy. While some users, like Juli Promoter, noted priorities in healthcare and education, Kirunda urged appreciation for targeted initiatives that uplift specific industries without detracting from others.

Experts view this as a smart pre-election strategy to bolster youth and creative employment, with Mr Kirunda’s clear communication helping dispel doubts. As applications open, the program promises to amplify emcees’ contributions to national events and culture, reinforcing Uganda’s progress under Museveni’s enduring leadership.