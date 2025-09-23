**Hon. Richard Sebamala: Bukoto Central’s Champion for Progress Deserves a Second Term**

*By Brian Mugenyi, Watchdog Uganda*

MASAKA, Uganda — In the heart of Bukoto Central Constituency, a quiet revolution is underway, led by Hon. Richard Sebamala, the dynamic Member of Parliament (MP) who has redefined leadership in this agricultural hub. As the 2026 general elections loom, Sebamala’s transformative record, unwavering commitment, and bold vision make a compelling case for why Bukoto Central should reelect him to Parliament.

In 2021, Sebamala, a son of Gulama village in Buwunga Sub-County, stormed onto Uganda’s political stage, unseating Edward Ssekandi, the former Vice President and 26-year incumbent MP. With a resounding 9,916 votes to Ssekandi’s 4,902, Sebamala’s victory was a clarion call for change in a constituency long frustrated by ceremonial leadership and unfulfilled promises. His grassroots campaign, traversing 105 villages and nine parishes, struck a chord with voters yearning for a leader who listens and delivers.

Sebamala’s tenure has been nothing short of remarkable. Through the Sebamala Foundation, he has spearheaded the construction of 36 boreholes in areas like Kamuzinda, Kyanamukaka, and Zimwe parishes, bringing clean water to thousands. These projects, bolstered by partnerships with European allies, have transformed daily life, easing the burden on families who once trekked miles for water. “He’s a leader who acts,” says John Baptist Ntuuwa, the Democratic Party (DP) Chairperson for Masaka District. “Sebamala’s generosity and decisiveness have put smiles on people’s faces.”

Beyond infrastructure, Sebamala has emerged as a fierce advocate for economic growth. A successful businessman in retail, engineering, and construction, he brings a pragmatic lens to Parliament, championing laws that support local businesses and attract foreign investment. In a constituency renowned for its pineapple industry, his efforts to bolster trade policies have empowered farmers and entrepreneurs, laying the groundwork for sustainable prosperity.

What sets Sebamala apart is his ability to unite. His 2021 campaign was a masterclass in community engagement, from organizing the Sebamala Cup football tournament—won by Bisanje FC—to forging alliances with influential figures like Buganda Kingdom’s Prince David Wasajja and Premier Charles Peter Mayiga. Unlike Ssekandi, whose tenure was criticized for being disconnected, Sebamala has rallied DP loyalists, youth, and elders alike, earning him the moniker of a “unifying force” in Bukoto Central.

Sebamala’s vision extends far beyond his first term. He has pledged to fulfill campaign promises, including building playgrounds and expanding community projects, to uplift the constituency further. His strategic approach—rooted in what he calls “God first, voter confidence, and opponents’ weaknesses”—has proven effective. In contrast to Ssekandi’s era, marked by accusations of insincerity, Sebamala’s hands-on leadership has restored trust in representation.

Youth empowerment is at the heart of Sebamala’s agenda. By prioritizing young people in his campaigns and projects, he has ignited hope in a new generation, positioning Bukoto Central for long-term growth. His journey—from selling coffee to fund his education at schools like St. Modesta Bisanje Secondary to challenging a political titan—reflects a resilience that resonates with voters.

As 2026 approaches, Bukoto Central faces a clear choice: continue the progress under Sebamala’s dynamic leadership or risk stagnation. His track record of delivering boreholes, advocating for economic growth, and uniting communities speaks volumes. Sebamala is not just a politician; he is a visionary committed to transforming Bukoto Central into a beacon of progress.

For the people of Bukoto Central, reelecting Hon. Richard Sebamala is more than a vote—it’s an investment in a brighter, more prosperous future.

*Brian Mugenyi is an investigative journalist specializing in economic development. Contact: bmugenyi@scribe.co.ug or 0752469758.*

*Word count: 550*