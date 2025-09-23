*Kampala – As the festive season approaches, Speke Resort Munyonyo is set to illuminate Kampala’s cultural landscape with the Grand Diwali Food & Music Festival 2025. Organized in collaboration with the Indian Association Uganda (IAU) and the High Commission of India, the event promises a dazzling showcase of traditional Indian cuisine, music, and community spirit on Sunday, October 19, at the picturesque lakeside venue.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. This year’s edition emphasizes “Unity in Diversity,” inviting Uganda’s diverse Indian communities to highlight their culinary heritage while fostering cultural exchange with locals. “We encourage all communities to take part and showcase our real traditional food and unity,” reads the official guidelines, underscoring a focus on pride and togetherness over commercial gain.

The festival kicks off at 12:00 p.m., with participants urged to complete setups by noon. Each registered association or group will receive a complimentary tent equipped with tables and chairs, allowing seamless preparation of 2-3 signature dishes that best represent their cultural roots. To ensure variety, organizers are avoiding repetitions, promising visitors a tantalizing array of flavors—from aromatic curries and spiced rice dishes to sweet treats like jalebi and gulab jamun. Cooking can be done on-site using gas stoves only, with attendees required to bring their own utensils and serving materials. Beverages, including water and soft drinks, will be centrally managed for convenience.

Beyond the food pavilion, the lineup brims with family-friendly fun. Highlights include a kids’ corner with interactive games, a spectacular fireworks display at dusk, a crackers and fireworks stall, live singing, and community performances. Traditional decorations, attire, and cultural elements are encouraged to make stalls stand out, reflecting India’s rich tapestry. Clear displays of dish names and prices will guide attendees, while strict hygiene protocols—such as providing garbage bins and adhering to food safety standards—ensure a clean, safe environment.

Registration closes on September 30, via a simple participation form detailing proposed dishes, coordinator contacts, and community details. Interested groups can scan the QR code on promotional materials or reach out to IAU President Mr. Devanand Nainani at +256 771 1000 or WhatsApp +256 703 4087. Email inquiries go to indianassociationuganda@gmail.com.

This festival builds on successful past editions, like the 2024 event that drew crowds for its vibrant flavors and entertainment.

Amid Uganda’s growing Indian diaspora—estimated at over 30,000—such gatherings strengthen bilateral ties and promote tourism. Speke Resort, perched on Lake Victoria’s shores, offers an idyllic backdrop, blending elegance with accessibility.

As nominations for political races heat up, this apolitical celebration arrives as a refreshing reminder of shared joys. “Let’s make this Diwali Food & Music Festival 2025 a beautiful showcase of India in Uganda in harmony!” the organizers enthuse.

Don’t miss out—secure your spot today and light up Munyonyo. For more details, visit Speke Resort’s social channels or IAU’s website.