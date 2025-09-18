MATTUGA, Uganda — A high-level delegation from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is inspecting the Dei BioPharma Drugs and Vaccines Manufacturing Facility in Uganda to discuss potential partnerships.

The visit includes experts from the Ministry of Health and the National Drug Authority (NDA), who are touring the facility and receiving a presentation from Dei BioPharma founder Dr. Matthias Magoola.

The agenda focuses on future collaborations to strengthen Africa’s health security, specifically in vaccine and drug manufacturing.

This inspection follows several major announcements from Dei BioPharma, which has gained global attention for its cancer research and vaccine development. The company recently published research on an “off-the-shelf” mRNA universal cancer vaccine, which preclinical data showed could achieve a 70% complete tumor clearance rate when combined with other immunotherapies. Dei BioPharma says this innovation could significantly lower costs and increase access to cancer treatment.

In a related development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to waive clinical efficacy testing for two of the company’s cancer therapies, pembrolizumab and trastuzumab. At the fifth Uganda Conference on Cancer & Palliative Care, Dr. Magoola explained that his company uses synthesis-based therapeutic proteins to streamline production, a method that could reduce costs and speed up the process of getting these life-saving drugs to market.

Dei BioPharma is also working on other patented solutions, including a combined mRNA and CRISPR-Cas9 technology for targeted cancer treatment. In addition, the company is in talks with the Uganda Cancer Institute to establish a local gene and cell therapy unit. According to Dr. Magoola, these innovations are expected to generate significant tax revenue and boost Uganda’s gross domestic product (GDP).