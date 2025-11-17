What stands out in this year’s presidential campaigns is the sheer size of the crowds President Yoweri Museveni continues to draw. After nearly four decades in power, it is remarkable that the NRM presidential candidate still attracts such numbers. This raises an important question: are these massive gatherings driven by Museveni’s decades of political experience, or by the tangible development achievements associated with his leadership?

Mulengera News highlighted this dynamic in its November 14, 2025 article titled “Negative Legitimacy: Why Bobi Wine Cannot Govern & Unmasking the Ugandan Opposition’s Weak Anti-Musevenism.” In this election season, the opposition’s messaging often struggles to inspire confidence. A close listen to Bobi Wine’s speeches, for example, reveals a reliance on statements such as “We are not them,” rather than a clear articulation of what his campaign intends to deliver.

In contrast, President Museveni has carefully crafted a campaign narrative grounded in policy detail and development accomplishments. His speeches include commitments such as protecting the gains, upgrading and constructing new HC IIIs, commencing oil production next year, restocking livestock, and increasing PDM funding (State House Presidential Press Unit, October 24 and November 12, 2025).

Such messages reflect a deep understanding of local realities and the needs of Ugandans, built over many years in governance. Last week in Butebo, Kibuku, and Pallisa districts, crowds reacted enthusiastically as the President outlined his development agenda. This reinforces a simple truth: Ugandans respond to issues that directly affect their livelihoods.

A full accounting of what President Museveni and the NRM government have implemented over the years would be extensive. Yet, as the President of the World Bank noted in a 2010 Georgetown University address, “As economic tectonic plates have shifted, paradigms must shift too. This is no longer about the Washington Consensus (but about) securing transformation.”

A closer look at NRM’s record reveals sectoral transformations that help explain the sustained support the party enjoys.

NRM also benefits from deeply rooted grassroots structures—including Local Councils, mobilisers, youth groups, RDCs, RCCs, DISOs, and local influencers—that play an active role in mobilization. These organizational strategies, combined with President Museveni’s experience and visible development achievements, help sustain the large crowds seen across Uganda.

In conclusion, the size of Museveni’s rallies cannot be attributed to a single factor. Rather, it reflects a combination of seasoned leadership, concrete development interventions, and effective grassroots mobilization that continues to engage and energize Ugandans.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com