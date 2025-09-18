Members of Parliament have called on government to negotiate better bi-lateral agreements on labour externalisation, following a recent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary that showcased Ugandan girls involved in sex slavery in the United Arab Emirates.

The “Death in Dubai” documentary, shows two Ugandan girls who died following episodes of perverse sexual assault, at the hands of an alleged trafficker, Charles Mwesigwa, also a Ugandan, who formerly worked as a bus driver in London, UK.

In a spirited show of concern, MPs now want government to push for enforceable agreements which demand the host nations to ensure the safety of Ugandan migrant workers.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs must come out and explain what is delaying signing of agreements where our nationals would be protected. There are so many Ugandans who are trafficked, and all can be improved if government negotiates and signs bilateral agreements that can be enforceable,” said Hon. Muwada Nkunyingi, the Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, who raised the matter, proposed that government should emulate other governments that negotiate a minimum pay for migrant workers, saying it will reduce manipulation of the poor and young migrant workers.

“Most governments negotiate terms of employment on behalf of workers such as setting a minimum salary, but for Uganda, workers are left on their own. We need to revisit the plight of migrant workers. Government should take keen interest in the case of two girls who died till its conclusion,” Tayebwa said while chairing the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

Tororo District Woman MP, Hon. Sarah Opendi, urged Parliament to fast-track the Employment (Amendment) Bill, 2023, returned by the President, and the Sexual Offences Bill, 2024, saying they entail provisions that handle sexual assault and manipulation through employment.

Opendi also asked government to prosecute the sex trafficker, saying, “the man has been saying he is the embassy, he is the Police – otherwise it is becoming a big issue for people who go abroad to work and then call us [ MPS] for bail out,” she said.

The Workers MP, Hon. Abdulhu Byakatonda, said that he had made progress on a new Bill aimed at cracking down illegal practices in labour externalisation.

“I have worked on the Labour Externalisation and Management Bill, 2024. We have done research, consulted widely including the Attorney General and now what it requires is the permission of Parliament,” said Byakatonda.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa directed that the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development liaise with all necessary government institutions prior to presenting a comprehensive report on migrant issues on Wednesday, 18 September 2025.

Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju (PFF, Kiira Municipality) drew the House’s attention to Ugandans who have been detained for long without trial such as NUP’s Eddie Mutwe and former Forum for Democratic Change Party member, Sam Mugumya. He prayed that government should prioritise cases in its jurisdiction.