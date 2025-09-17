A special convention of clan leaders from Greater Bukonde on 9th September 2025 unanimously elected to endorse ex Kampala City Resident City Commissioner ( RCC) Hudu Hussein as the sole candidate for the position of Member of Parliament Mbale City, Northern Division.

Hudu won the National Resistance Movement ( NRM) flag in the highly contested race following a ruling of the party election tribunal ruled in his favor after he petitioned the initial outcome from a sham election.

The meeting that convened at Lwasso Seed Secondary School attracted clan leaders, their secretaties and opinion leaders from the two sub counties of Bukonde and Lwasso with a grand agenda of keeping a united front and agreeing on the most appropriate candidate in light of community interests ahead of next year’s general election.

The meeting, chaired by Lookman Wafuba, the Chairperson of Bukonde clan leaders’ Association, brought together aspiring MPs Hudu Hussein and Ivan Masaba, while incumbent MP Seth Wambede was represented by Aziz Naswangi alongside elders, religious leaders, and opinion leaders from the two sub counties.

In his communication, Wafuba urged unity as the only way the area would ensure that it doesn’t lose out to other sub counties by dividing their support amongst many contenders.

He made his case in favor of Hudu whom he said demonstrably has a backing of a network of powers within the government owing to his years of excellent service to the country under the office of the President which according to him would be highly beneficial to not only Northern Division Mbale City but the entire Bugisu subregion.

He tabled a proposal to incumbent MP Seth Wambede and NUP’s Masaaba to step aside and give support to Hudu Husein, which was unanimously endorsed by all the members in attendance.

In a telephone conversation with Watchdog news, Mr Magomu Hussein, who is the Speaker of the Clan leaders’ body, expressed appreciation for the solidarity exhibited by the members in endorsing Hudu and urged other areas of the Division to follow suit.

” His track record is there for everyone to see. Wherever he has worked, he has served with distinction. He earned the endorsement of the president when he was trusted to serve as RCC for Kampala. What else would we ask for?” He rhetorically asked.

Like Magomu, Wafuba waxes lyrical of Hudu, whom he says is an upgrade as a Member of Parliament by every measure going by his record as a long serving representative of the President. Besides, as a flag bearer of the NRM, Wafuba notes, Hudu gets an undisputed edge over other contenders, which makes their choice obvious.

Masaba, one of the contestants, disputed the decision of the leaders, announcing that he would go on to contest regardless of the decision.

“Northern City Division is bigger than Bukonde and Lwasso “We’re not looking for an MP for Bukonde and Lwasso but for the entire division. A small group of less than 200 people can’t sit down and decide for all of us,” Masaba is quoted, downplaying the elders, by second opinion news website in protest.

Incumbent Wambede is yet to respond to the development, but Naswangi, who attended on his behalf, said the MP had stayed away from the meeting since he still had questions over the clarity of its agenda.

Hudu, on his part welcomed the endorsement as a vote of confidence in his ability and testimony to support for his message of economic empowerment for the people of Greater Bukonde. He noted that the area supported him immensely and he is determined to work around the clock to repay their trust.

He also noted that its not only Bukonde and Lwasso that have given him such encouraging priority but other areas as well which he says gives his team confidence that they are advancing in the right direction.

As his pledge to the people of the Division, Hudu says that as a flagbearer of NRM, he will mandated to help implement the manifesto of the manifesto of the Presidential flabearer and he is confident it will be soon presented to the country.

” I will give priority to any programs that focus on creation of jobs for the people, while aware that unemployment remains a big challenge in Mbaale city and elsewhere,” He pledges.

He also commits to support entrepreneurship development through skill based training aimed at building the capacity for socio economic transformation. ” I have always stated that one doesn’t need a degree or Senior Six or Senior Four to learn to make brade or metal fabrication. We need to ensure there is an environment where everyone is taking part in the production chain.” Museveni’s man reasons.

He has assured the people of Industrial City Division that he is very open to the idea of unity and noted that his team will keep the door open for further engagements aimed at forming a formidable front aiming to consolidate unity ahead of next year’s polls.

He has appealed to his supporters across the different sub counties that make up the Division to turn up in their numbers as he heads to be nominated on either the 15th or 16th of October.