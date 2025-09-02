The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema has emphasized that coordination is crucial among government institutions if they are to tackle the emerging social needs of the younger generation.

“In charting a way forward, we are however cognizant of our demographic landscape which is tilted towards the youthful population. Therefore, our united front as public sector agencies is not just a show off. Working together as government institutions is now more than necessary to tackle the emerging social service needs of the younger generation,” she said.

Col. Nakalema made the remarks today during a third meeting of leaders of government agencies held at SHIPU offices in Kampala.

She explained that this particular meeting aimed at agreeing on precise steps on what leaders of government agencies need to do to get citizens to appreciate the work of government as a whole.

“The purpose of this particular convening is therefore to align our strategies on how to engage with the citizenry on the gains in our respective mandates,” she said.

“This is what makes our collective loyalty to effective service delivery indispensable in steering a whole of government approach to addressing the felt needs of citizens.”

She also thanked the officials for their commitment to the initiative and for their enthusiasm to deliver positive results across their individual mandates.

“Accordingly, I do not see this as just an ad hoc initiative. I’m convinced that your zeal in coming together and the ideas you bring to the table are loaded with power to reshape the outlook of public service in this country. This is the good will and intellectual direction that we must leverage in service to our nation and the generations that will come after us.”

“We must also agree on the messages we take in the media, we should not work in silos.”

Dr. Barirega Akankwasah , Executive Director, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) noted that the initiative brings together like-minded CEOs of government agencies who conceptualize ideas that could steer socio-economic transformation in Uganda.

He also urged leaders to unlock their spheres of influence in order to fully have impact in society.

“If you are a CEO and you cannot influence an idea in your LC 1 then there’s a problem,” he said.

The Principal of Makerere University College of Health Sciences, Prof. Bruce Kirenga tasked the leaders to quickly implement their strategies so that they are able to fulfill the initiative’s goal of showcasing the government’s gains to the general public.

“Get the right channel to deliver the information to the public on what your agency has done like the media, among channels.”

The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) Registrar General, Ms. Mercy Kainobwisho suggested that as leaders, they should come up with a sector based achievement strategy that highlights their contributions in their respective sectors.

“We should as well emphasise community impact of our contributions through community engagements. I think we also need to simplify our language for communication purposes to the public.”

The Executive Director of Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), Dr. Ezra Muhumuza, said government Ministries, Departments and Agencies have a civic obligation to give feedback to the public on the implementation progress/achievements of the elected manifesto.

He further highlighted “earned value analysis” as one of the simple tools agencies could use to measure growth.

“That shows where we were, where we are and where we want to go. This tool shows the policy action that has been undertaken, the impact those actions have resulted into and what these results will be if similar policy action is upheld.”

On his part, Eng. Kenneth Kaijuka, CEO, National Housing and Construction Company Uganda (NHCC-UG) urged fellow leaders to package information they want to give to the public in a positive way for positive results.

“We need to have command in that field of packaging,” he urged.

Dr. Edward Katende, Executive Director, Uganda Development Forum explained that the 10-fold growth strategy is a good development target and as leaders , they need to help the government to explain to the citizens how the strategy will help them translate into the money economy.

The Director of Government Citizen Interaction Centre (GCIC), Ms. Marcella Karekye cautioned the leaders against giving out unnecessary information which sometimes does a disservice to the government.

Additionally, she suggested that agencies should hold regional tours to engage the public and create awareness of government achievements.