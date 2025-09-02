In the bustling heart of Kampala’s Bukoto suburb, where the city’s elite mingle amid lush greenery and skyline views, Kabira Country Club has long been a beacon of refined leisure. Now, with their budget-friendly “Coffee & Croissant” package, the club is democratizing luxury mornings for guests and busy professionals alike.

Launched as part of their Good Morning initiative, this offer promises a quick, indulgent start to the day—or any time, really—without breaking the bank. As someone who’s sampled countless breakfast spots across the city, I ventured to Kabira to see if this pairing lives up to the hype.

Nestled conveniently near the Central Business District, Kabira Country Club isn’t just a hotel; it’s a full-service oasis blending contemporary style with gracious hospitality. Boasting over 85 rooms, multiple event venues, bars, cafes, and top-tier leisure facilities—including East Africa’s premier health club with sauna, gym, steam, squash, and tennis courts—the venue caters to diplomats, expatriates, and locals seeking respite from urban chaos.

Their dining arm, The Pub restaurant and bar, serves everything from buffet spreads to à la carte delights, with recent Instagram buzz highlighting sumptuous breakfast options that extend to lunch and dinner. But the “Coffee & Croissant” stands out for its simplicity and affordability in a market where premium eats often come at a premium price.The package itself is straightforward: a steaming cup of coffee paired with a freshly baked croissant. As per the club’s announcement, “Great things come in pairs. Enjoy your coffee with a freshly baked croissant at any time of the day, only here at Kabira Country Club.”

I opted for a mid-morning visit, settling into the airy cafe overlooking the pool. The coffee was robust and aromatic—think rich Ugandan beans brewed to perfection, not your average instant brew. The croissant? Flaky, buttery, and warm, with that satisfying crunch giving way to a soft interior. At UGX 15,000, it’s a steal compared to similar offerings at upscale cafes downtown, where you’d pay double for less ambiance.Targeted at businessmen and guests on the go, this deal fits seamlessly into Kabira’s ethos of accessible elegance. It’s ideal for a quick power breakfast before a meeting or a leisurely treat post-gym session.

Recent reviews on platforms like Tripadvisor echo this, praising the variety in their breakfast selections during stays, though some note the complimentary buffet could use fresher options. Yet, for standalone value, the “Coffee & Croissant” shines, especially amid the club’s 2025 promotions like Easter packages and staycations that bundle meals with amenities.

Of course, no review is complete without nitpicks. While the setting is impeccable—stunning views, impeccable service—the offer could expand with add-ons like fruit or yogurt for heartier appetites. Still, in a city where inflation bites, this UGX 15,000 gem offers genuine value without compromising quality. Verdict: If you’re craving a sophisticated yet swift morning boost, head to Kabira. Reservations via +256 752 711 080 or their website ensure a spot. In Kampala’s competitive hospitality scene, this package proves luxury can be light on the wallet. Highly recommended for the on-the-move crowd.