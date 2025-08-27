President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reiterated his call to Ugandans to embrace the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s message on poverty eradication at household level. This, he said, will enable the nation to achieve the highly desired socio-economic transformation.

“There are still 33% of the Ugandan households, who are still trapped in subsistence farming i.e. they work for the stomach only. This is dangerous in the modern era, where all goods and services needed to sustain life must be bought with money,” he said.

The President made the remarks today in his message delivered by the Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization also State House’s Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda during the 12th Anniversary of Busoga Farmers’ Resource Centre celebrations in Namutumba District.

According to President Museveni, the government has put in place the necessary conditions to ensure the profitability of the enterprises that would enable Ugandans to create wealth.

“The necessary conditions include the good roads, electricity, peace and security; integration of the Ugandan market to the regional, African and international markets; pursuing policies that favour the private sector, etc,” he noted.

“However, these economic advantages, that the NRM has created, must be translated into jobs and wealth for the households, in order for this development to be meaningful. The Parish Development Model and the wealth funds, are aimed at increasing the number of wealth creators engaged in production.”

President Museveni further commended the founder of Busoga Farmers Resource Centre, Pastor Dauson Musasizi for his visionary leadership that has enabled the centre to develop and stay active for all those years.

“He has been able to inspire the believers to not only work to go to heaven; but also to work towards achieving prosperity while on earth. It is important to note that human beings have both spiritual and physical needs. The Churches and the other places of worship i.e. Mosques, etc., cater for people’s spiritual needs,” he said.

“There are also physical needs for food, water, shelter, medicine, hospitals, schools, clothes, transport, jobs, etc. In a modern economy, you cannot obtain the goods and services, which are necessary to sustain life, without money.”

He explained that moneylessness is solved by undertaking a profitable enterprise in one of the four sectors of: commercial agriculture, industries, services and ICT.

“These are the four sectors where you can create jobs and wealth. Therefore, I am happy to note that Pastor Dauson Musasizi is following the NRM line of pursuing both spiritual ends and the physical ends. In the process of working for heaven, some of the faithful become negligent about their earthly responsibilities and thereby end up perpetuating poverty in their homes,” he said.

“ If we have spiritually seen the light, then we must do the same economically. We cannot see the spiritual light yet stay in economic darkness. Jesus Christ left a good example. He was deeply religious; but, also earned his living by working alongside his father, Joseph as a carpenter. He worked for both the spiritual and socio-economic uplift of his family and society. This is what all Christians must emulate.”

On the other hand, Haji Kirunda delivered a Shs30 million donation from President Museveni to Pastor Musasizi.

On his part, Pastor Musasizi thanked President Museveni for his able leadership and commitment to uplifting the lives of Ugandans through wealth creation interventions.

He also revealed that due to their productive work in the agriculture sector, the centre was last year awarded as the best organic farm in Uganda.

“Every product you see here on the farm is organic. Even on Labor Day, I was given a medal by H.E the President due to my impact in the agriculture sector,” he said.

He also urged leaders to encourage the people to take part in agriculture for purposes of food security and making money out of it.

Apostle Alex Mitala, expressed gratitude to Pastor Musasizi for his life-changing project impacting on Ugandans.

“Those who know us well, know that we don’t believe in laziness, we believe in hard work, that’s why we are here to celebrate with Pastor Dauson for this milestone,” he said.

“It takes a lot of hard work and commitment to sensitize people for a positive outcome and Pastor Dauson has been able to do so.”

Mr. Byentaka Tony, Agricultural Engineer- Namutumba, who represented Dr. Apollo Musita, the District Production Officer, said the production department has been in close cooperation with the farm especially during the last four out of the 12 years of existence.

“We predicted a viable, sustainable and diversified farm production in the near future. The farm’s steady transformation has been largely determined by the practically oriented and well-focused host farmer Pastor Musasizi. He has been very effective at seeking any possible knowledge and advice from both technical and local farming stakeholders,” he said.

“In addition to technical support, the department is planning to provide a large-scale hatchery for boosting poultry production as a demonstration to the local farming community.”

Busoga Farmers Resource Centre is a mixed farm located at Namboote village, Nsinze sub county, Namutumba District and it was started in 2013 by Pastor Musasizi out of desire to be an exemplary pastor not depending on offertory.

What started as a small project on two acres has now emerged as a mindset change centre where people from Uganda and outside countries come to benchmark on the one-acre and four acre model. Once a year, a big agriculture camp is hosted at the centre where many come to see and learn, especially those in the pentecostal circles.

Now seated on 40 acres, the centre is envisioned to develop into a university of applied agriculture.