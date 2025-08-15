The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni yesterday officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony of the African Women In Processing (AWIP) Women’s Industrial Park MMP, Buikwe.

In her remarks delivered by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Maama Janet said the event marked a defining moment for women’s economic empowerment and industrial transformation in Uganda.

“The strategy is in alignment with the National Development Plan IV and the Parish Development Model,”she said.

The First Lady also underscored the critical role of industrialization in moving Uganda from peasantry to a desired modern economy.

“The journey of African Women in Processing Initiative born under the African Union framework and anchored within Uganda’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives from its inception and guided by agenda 2063, envisions a prosperous Africa driven by inclusive growth, sustainable development and the full participation of Women in all sectors of the economy,” she noted.

Maama Janet explained that the initiative does not only recognize women’s potential for industrialization but it also promotes their access to necessary support to overcome the hurdles that are a hindrance to their participation in industrialization.

“We are all aware of the important role women play in society. When women entrepreneurs thrive, the welfare of families improves and communities prosper. So any initiative that expands the opportunity for women inclusion in industrialization has a potential to lead to further development of the economy.”

She also expressed gratitude after learning that through AWIP, women will be able to access affordable financing for their various business ventures and attain the support required for the product certification.

Maama Janet further called upon women across Uganda to rise to the occasion and take advantage of the opportunity that will enable them sell their products beyond their communities to markets in Africa and beyond.

The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda revealed that they gathered to celebrate the ingenuity, resilience, and determination of Ugandan women in processing — women who are not only transforming their households but also contributing meaningfully to the growth of our national economy.

“In partnership with the Ministry of Trade and key Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), AWIP is spearheading the establishment of industrial spaces designed to support and scale women-led businesses by facilitating them to own industrial spaces fully equipped, certified and linked to markets,” she said.

Hon. Babalanda noted that the industrious women were accorded spaces at the MMP Industrial Park and are being supported by both the government and MMP investors to begin the processing of textiles, metal works, edible oils, chilis and spices next year.

“The Program stands as a shining example of how targeted empowerment can drive national progress. Our women agro-processors are not just adding value to agricultural produce; they are creating markets, generating employment, and building resilience in rural economies,” she said.

“In doing so, they are feeding into Uganda’s Vision 2040 — a vision that seeks to transform our country from a peasant to a modern, prosperous society within a generation.”

The Minister disclosed that through their work, AWIP members were directly contributing to the government’s ambitious goal of expanding Uganda’s economy ten-fold to USD 500 billion and they are doing so by increasing productivity, enhancing quality standards, tapping into regional and global markets, and building Agro-value chains that keep wealth circulating here at home.

“At this juncture, allow me to thank the MMP Industrial Park investors for not only offering space to Ugandan women entrepreneurs, but also equipping them with moral, financial and technical support as they take their baby steps in the Agro-processing industry,” she noted.

“This noble gesture is highly appreciated as it enhances the socioeconomic empowerment vision for all Ugandans, which was dreamt and is being championed by our visionary leader, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, our Sabalwanyi and Sabalungu.”