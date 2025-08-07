Minister of Local Government Raphael Magezi has called on Ugandans to adopt greater personal responsibility in waste management, emphasizing that the success of the upcoming National Waste Management Policy 2025 depends largely on individual and community action.

Speaking during a validation meeting for the draft policy held in Entebbe, Magezi stressed that while government agencies and local authorities play vital roles in enforcement and infrastructure, lasting change will only come if citizens embrace practical habits such as separating waste at the household level, avoiding littering, and making recycling part of everyday life.

“The government can design policies, but without public cooperation, those policies cannot succeed,” Magezi said, urging Ugandans not to wait passively for government services but to actively participate in managing waste.

The draft policy, now nearing its final stages, was developed following a Cabinet directive in response to the Kiteezi landfill disaster, which exposed urgent shortcomings in Uganda’s waste sector. The meeting gathered officials from government, civil society, the private sector, and development partners to review the document before its formal submission to Cabinet.

Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya highlighted that the policy seeks to transform Uganda’s approach by viewing waste not merely as a problem but as a valuable resource. He said the policy will address long-standing challenges, including weak institutional coordination, limited funding, poor enforcement, and inadequate infrastructure. The framework will clearly define roles at different government levels and encourage investments in recycling and waste recovery.

Kumumanya added that the policy aims to promote economic growth and job creation through support for local governments and private sector players engaged in the green economy. It also prioritizes community empowerment and integration of waste management into broader development plans.

Stakeholders at the meeting welcomed the policy direction, noting that Uganda’s rapid urbanization and population growth make urgent reforms imperative.

Minister Magezi concluded by reminding citizens that waste mismanagement begins with individual choices. “Every piece of rubbish improperly discarded is a decision made by someone,” he said. “If we all play our part, Uganda can become a model for sustainable, inclusive waste management in the region.”

The final draft of the National Waste Management Policy is expected to be submitted to Cabinet for approval in the coming weeks.