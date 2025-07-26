Senior political talk show host, Kungu Al-Mahadi Adam, has graduated with a Master of Science in Mass Communication (Msc. MC) from Kampala International University (KIU).

Widely known as Adam Kungu, the 33-year-old journalist donned his graduation gown at KIU’s Western Campus in Ishaka, Bushenyi District, at the ceremony which coincided with the university’s 25th anniversary.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the 33-year-old journalist, whose illustrious career has made him a household name in Uganda’s media landscape as one of the leading political talk show hosts.

He is the Host of NBS Barometer and NBS Eagle, on NBS TV, two of Uganda’s leading Luganda-language political talk shows in the country, as well as Morning Xpress on Sanyuka TV.

Kungu’s academic journey at KIU began in April 2023, culminating in the successful defence of his master’s thesis, which explored International media propaganda and news coverage of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict. The thesis reflects his passion for challenging biased narratives and advocating for balanced, truthful journalism in conflict zones.

“I’m thrilled to graduate from KIU during its 25th anniversary,” Kungu said on Saturday. “My thesis was driven by a desire to challenge biased media narratives that misrepresent African conflicts like the Tigray war.”

His academic achievement is a testament to his resilience, as he balanced a demanding media career with rigorous academic requirements.

“Balancing late-night broadcasts with research deadlines was exhausting,” Kungu noted. “Researching a sensitive topic like the Tigray conflict required navigating polarized narratives, but it strengthened my commitment to impactful journalism.”

His media career, spanning nearly a decade, began in 2016 as a political writer and reporter for Sunrise Newspaper. He later contributed to SoftPower News and Plus News Uganda, focusing on regional issues in the Horn of Africa.

In 2019, he transitioned to broadcast journalism, joining Top Radio and Television as a political talk show host, where he engaged with key decision-makers on pressing issues. By 2020, Kungu had moved to BaBa Television and Radio 4, hosting top political talk shows.

In 2023, Kungu took on the role of station manager at Radio 4, where he shaped content and expanded its reach. That same year, he joined Next Media.

His work has taken him to Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, where he covered conflicts like the Tigray war, consistently advocating for objective reporting. “Media framing can escalate tensions,” Kungu noted, emphasizing the need for responsible journalism.

Reflecting on his achievement, Kungu credits KIU for shaping his career. “My time at KIU, pursuing both my Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mass Communication, was transformative,” he said.

“The university’s emphasis on practical skills like research and media production prepared me for the fast-paced world of broadcast journalism.”

He also praised KIU’s diverse campus community for broadening his worldview and fostering resilience.

“This degree reinforces my commitment to using journalism for positive change in Uganda and Africa at large,” Kungu added.